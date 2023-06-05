At the end of the National Resistance Movement( NRM) Parliamentary Caucus retreat at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi, the members passed resolutions that were presented by the Government chief Whip, Hon. Denis Hamson Obua.

The retreat which started on 27th May, 2023 and ended yesterday 4th May, 2023 was summoned by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is also the National Chairman of the ruling party.

Running under the theme: “Increasing Household Incomes and Wealth Creation: The Critical Role of the Leader”, the retreat attracted over 400 Members of Parliament including the NRM leaning Independents plus NRM leaders and Ministers.

During the meeting, the caucus members appreciated President Museveni for gracing the occasion and delivering his powerful keynote address on clarity regarding the elements of Ideology, Strategy, Policy and Administrative commitment.

They further highly commended the President for his moving and educative presentation on the role of leaders in increasing household incomes and wealth creation.

Participants at the retreat also committed themselves to consolidate unity of all members of NRM around its guiding Ideological Principles of Patriotism, Pan Africanism, Socio-Economic Transformation and democracy.

The Members also recognized that political leaders including Members of Parliament are key and squarely responsible in the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga program implementation in order to move society away from traditional way of life to the money economy.

The members further recognized that Education coupled with increasing household Incomes is one of the paramount pillars in achieving socio-economic transformation.

The resolutions also contained some of the commitments by the members to concretely support the Value Addition process of products that include coffee and sugar among others.

The Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja pledged on behalf of the members of the caucus to implement the resolutions reached as well as to support all government programmes.

READ RESOLUTIONS:

NGOMA, 4TH JUNE 2023

WE, MEMBERS of the Caucus of the National Resistance Movement and allied friendly Independents in the 11th Parliament of Uganda – having assembled in Retreat at the National Leadership Institute, Kyankwanzi from 27th to 4th June 2023, at the invitation of the leader of our Revolution H.E. the President and National Chairperson Yoweri K. Museveni;

RECALLING the great and glorious history of protracted struggle of the people of Uganda under the leadership of the Movement over the last 60 years;

COMMITTED to fulfilling the Movement Historical Mission of transforming Uganda from Traditional Society to Modernity;

HAVING over the last nine (9) days engaged in robust, focused and critical interface around the thematic focus of the role of national and other leaders in exponentially increasing Household Incomes and Wealth Creation;

DEEPLY MINDFUL of our immense responsibilities and duty to the Movement and to the people of Uganda;

DO HEREBY RESOLVE AS FOLLOWS:

1. H.E THE PRESIDENT AND NATIONAL CHAIRPERSON:

a). To deeply appreciate the continuous presence and overall guidance of the leader of our Revolution, H.E. the President and NRM National Chairperson Yoweri. K. Museveni – throughout the Retreat;

b). To most warmly appreciate H.E. the President for the Keynote Address to the Retreat, and note his emphasis on the vital need for clarity regarding the elements of: Ideology; Strategy; Policy, Implementation and Cohesion;

c). To most warmly appreciate H.E. the President for his highly educative presentation on the Role of the Leaders in Increasing Household Incomes and Wealth Creation;

2. THE FACILITATORS OF THE RETREAT:

To most warmly thank all the facilitators we have interfaced with in the Retreat, and whose papers are appended to these Resolutions;

3. SENIOR MOVEMENT AND STATE LEADERS:

To most warmly salute the First Lady Mama Janet Museveni, H.E. the Vice President, the Rt. Honourable Prime Minister, Rt. Honourable the Secretary General – amongst other senior Movement and State Leaders – who have attended the Retreat in its entirety;

4. ADMINISTRATION OF THE RETREAT:

To most warmly salute the Government Chief Whip, the Director NALI, and the combined Team which has managed the administration;

5. UNITY OF THE MOVEMENT:

To firmly commit to consolidating the unity of the all members of the Movement around its guiding ideological principles of Patriotism, Pan Africanism, Socio-Economic Transformation, Democracy – and around the leader of our Revolution and General of the African Resistance, Yoweri K. Museveni;

6. THE ROLE OF THE LEADERS IN INCREASING HOUSEDHOLD INCOMES AND WEALTH CREATION:

a). To clearly recognize that the political leaders – including the Members of Parliament – are the ultimate and functional leaders of the process of increasing Household Incomes and Wealth Creation, and therefore bear a very heavy responsibility under the circumstances;

b). To clearly recognize that increasing Household Incomes and Wealth Creation is only a nodal point, although a critical one – in a historical process of the Socio-Economic Transformation of our country, from Traditional Society to Modernity;

c). To clearly recognize that Education for All, is the other anchor – alongside increasing Household Incomes – for Socio-Economic Transformation;

7. STRATEGIC MODUS OPERENDI BETWEEN THE EXECUTIVE AND THE CAUCUS:

a). That the Caucus shall maintain a special focus on, and maximally support Value Addition on the production, processing, etc., of commodities – including Coffee, Sugar, etc.;

b). That urgent/emergency meetings of the Caucus shall be convened whenever there are incidences of lack of generalized clarity – for purposes of deepening cohesion on vital economic and other issues;

c). That the NRM Parliamentary Caucus shall be convened to consider and build internal consensus on the National Budgetary Priorities, and Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure;

d). That Members of the Caucus should be fully alive to the entire policy framework of the NRM Government;

e). That Members of the Caucus should not ordinarily bring to Parliament, or support, a Private Member, Bill. Whenever this is necessary however, it should be done through the Caucus;

f). That Members should always work through the Caucus. Once decisions are made, they should be supported;

g). That Members of the NRM Parliamentary Caucus, should be disciplined and know when and where to disagree;

h). That Members of the NRM Parliamentary Caucus should be able to do sufficient research to support Government work and also to render support to the Executive.

8. ELECTION OF COMMISSIONERS OF PARLIAMENT:

That the NRM Parliamentary Caucus recommends to the NRM Central Executive Committee to consider approving amendments to the NRM Parliamentary Caucus Rules of Procedure and any other regulation(s), to provide for Parliamentary Commissioners on NRM ticket to be elected by the NRM Parliamentary Caucus – with effect from December 2023, i.e., the 3rd Session of the 11th Parliament;

9. REVIEW OF THE NRM GOVERNMENT PERFORMANCE IN THE 1ST AND 2ND SESSIONS OF THE 11TH PARLIAMENT:

a). That Members warmly welcome the exhaustive report and related thorough clarifications – delivered by the Rt. Honourable Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja;

b). That Members eagerly await the next Retreat or any other appropriate arrangement, to receive detailed Reports from all the Sectors;

10. MID-TERM REVIEW OF THE NRM MANIFESTO IMPLEMENTATION:

a). That Members warmly welcome the exhaustive report, and related thorough clarifications – delivered by the Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Milly Babalanda;

b). That Members eagerly await the next Retreat or any other appropriate arrangement, to receive detailed Reports from all the Sectors;

11. PRESENTATIONS ON GIVING MEMBERS THE PARTY WHIP, AND REVISITING THE LAW-MAKING PROCESSES AND THE ROLE OF THE INDIVIDUAL AND THE PARTY:

a). That Members warmly welcome the presentations delivered by the Rt. Honourable Justine Lumumba, and the learned Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka;

b). That Members warmly appreciate the clarifications on the roles of individuals, offices and institutions, the relationship between the Caucus on the one hand, the leadership of the Movement and the Executive on the other;

c). That Members warmly appreciate the clarifications on the political and legal framework of the totality of the legislative process;

12. REVIEW OF THE NATIONAL ECONOMY PERFORMANCE, AND UNDERSTANDING NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN III PRIORITIES:

a). That Members warmly welcome the presentations delivered by the Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Treasury, and the Deputy Executive Director of the National Planning Authority;

b). That Members warmly welcome the critical foundational and background information shared by the two entities;

13. PRESIDENTIAL INITIATIVE ON WEALTH AND JOB CREATION (EMYOOGA):

a). Members warmly welcome the presentation and clarifications on the Emyooga Program, delivered by the Minister for Micro-Finance, Hon. Haruna Kasolo;

b). Members note the clarification and emphasis by H.E. the President on the following:

That recoveries under the Emyooga Program shall be due after 12 months;

That payments shall be effected for up to 24 months;

14. PARISH DEVELOPMENT MODEL IMPLEMENTATION:

a). Members warmly welcome the presentation and clarifications on the Parish Development Model, delivered by the National Coordinator, Parish Development Model Secretariat, Hon. Galabuzi Ssozi;

b). Members note the clarification and emphasis by H.E. the President on the following:

That recoveries under the PDM shall be due after 24 Months.

That payments shall be effected for up to 36 Months.

c). Members note that PDM is the NRM Government flagship Program, aimed at bringing all Households and our People into the Monetary Economy – through strategic interventions at the Parish;

15. LEADERS AND PERSONAL FINANCE MANAGEMENT:

Members warmly welcome and appreciate the presentation of Dr. Peter Kimbowa on this subject;

16. UGANDA REVENUE AUTHORITY:

a). Members warmly appreciate the presentation and clarifications on the Challenges of Revenue Collection delivered by the Commissioner General John Rujoki Musinguzi;

b). Members accept the offer of the URA leadership for a full day exhaustive, and interactive session – at the earliest opportunity;

c). Members welcome and support the redefined URA Vision of consolidating an effective national transformationary revenue collection service;

17. ANTI-CORRUPTION STRUGGLE:

a). Members warmly welcome the presentations on the subject, delivered by Brig. Gen. Henry Isoke and Lt. Col. Emmy Katabazi;

b). Members commit to relentlessly fighting corruption wherever it may manifest itself, and to maximally support all institutions involved in the fight against corruption;

18. LEADERSHIP AND CRITICAL THINKING:

a). Members of the Caucus warmly appreciate the presentation and clarifications on the subject of Leadership and Critical Thinking, delivered by Mr. Paul Odauk;

b). Members of the Caucus commit to contributing to the consolidation of leadership anchored in a deeper and all-round understanding of our Society – at all levels;

19. PATRIOTISM BUILDING: A NATIONAL STRATEGIC IMPERATIVE:

a). Members of the Caucus warmly appreciate the presentation and clarifications on the subject of Patriotism Building, delivered by Maj. Gen. Henry Masiko;

b). Members of the Caucus commit to working to deepen Patriotic values within the Movement, and the wider Ugandan society.

20. THE CHANGING ROLE OF THE MEDIA AND THE LEGISLATOR:

a). Members of the Caucus warmly appreciate the presentation and clarifications on the subject of the Changing Role of the Media, delivered by Mr. Ofwono Opondo;

b). Members of the Caucus commit to contribute to strategically coordinated and focused media work – at both personal and institutional levels;

21. MOBILIZATION:

a). Members of the Caucus warmly appreciate the presentation and clarifications on the subject of Mobilization, delivered by Mr. Moses Byaruhanga;

b). Members of the Caucus recognize that ultimately, Mobilization is about correctly identifying the problems of Wananchi, and working to resolve them;

22. FOCUSING ON PARTY DISCIPLINE AND COHESION:

a). Members of the Caucus warmly appreciate the presentation and clarifications on the subject of Party Discipline and Cohesion, delivered by the Secretary General, Rt. Honourable Richard Todwong;

b). Members of the Caucus warmly welcome and strongly support the call of the Secretary General, for strengthened discipline in all activities of the NRM and across all its structures;

23. UNDERSTANDING THE NRM AS A LIBERATION MOVEMENT:

a). Members of the Caucus warmly appreciate the presentation and clarifications on the subject of the NRM as a Liberation Movement, delivered by Mr. David Mafabi;

b). Members of the Caucus commit to supporting the strengthening of deliberate and systematic ideological and organizational work – at personal, Movement and wider Society levels;

24. NUSAF 4:

Members of the Caucus warmly welcome H.E. the President’s Directive to the Minister for Finance, Planning and Economic Development to expedite the process of funding NUSAF 4 by the World Bank – focused on livelihood improvement of the 39% poor households.