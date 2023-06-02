The Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) has warned that there is a likelihood of flooding and landslides in low-lying and flood-prone areas of Northern and Eastern regions in the months of June, July and August 2023.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Center on Thursday about the seasonal rainfall outlook for June to August 2023 over Uganda, the Acting Executive Director of UNMA Dr Bob Alex Ogwang noted that the two regions will experience near-normal rainfall.

Dr Ogwang warned the relevant authorities to put up in place measures to avert possible negative impacts that may arise. “Urban centres are also advised to clear drainage in good time to avert flash flooding of the urban areas.”

“The public is advised not to drive or work through flooded areas or moving waters. Cases of lightning strikes are likely in most areas of the country. The public is advised not to take shelter near metallic structures or under trees. Installation of lightning arresters is encouraged,” he said.

Healthwise, Dr Ogwang also warned that there is a likelihood of vector-borne diseases such as Malaria, especially over the areas that are likely to receive intermittent rains. “Health authorities are therefore advised to preposition and redistribute medical supplies and treated mosquito nets in the affected areas. Public health education on disease prevention as well as Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH)) should be enhanced.”

On the issue of Transport and Public Safety, he warned that there is a likelihood of flash floods occurring over the areas likely to receive near-normal rainfall. This may lead to structural damages on the roads, bridges, and other infrastructure which may, in turn, lead to transport challenges, damage to property, and loss of lives. Therefore, he advised the public to be careful while driving in rainy weather as well as avoid crossing flooded roads to minimize accidents that could result from such weather conditions.

“The expected rainfall over the Northern and Eastern areas is expected to sustain adequate soil moisture. Residents of these areas are advised to continue planting trees to improve the national forest cover and mitigate climate change impacts. Users of this outlook are therefore urged to make good use of the weather information provided at different timescales, including daily, ten days and monthly updates by UNMA” he said.

Meanwhile, according to the general weather forecast in Uganda, currently, most parts of Western and Central regions are experiencing dry conditions that are characterized by isolated showers and this is expected to persist up to around mid-June when light rainfall is likely to set in, extending up to mid-August when isolated moderate rainfall will prevail up to the end of the forecast period. However, for the Northern and some parts of the Eastern, the current relaxation in seasonal rainfall is likely to continue until mid-June when moderate rains are expected to resume up to the end of the forecast.

The latest report has also shown that the Central, Southwestern, Lake Victoria basin and parts of the Eastern region will be generally dry in the period of June, July and August. It also marks the end of the first rainfall season and a harvesting period for seasonal crops over the country.