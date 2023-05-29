The Bugiri Municipality Member of Parliament Asuman Basalirwa has told off Western powers that banning Ugandans diplomatics from entering their countries will not stop them from protecting the traditional and religious norms and culture of Ugandans.

Basalirwa the mover of the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023 which was assented to on Monday by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni told Journalists at Parliament that the President made a bold statement to assent to the law.

“The Speaker’s Visas have been cancelled for America, this is an email from the US embassy reading ‘ Dear Madam Speaker the United States Government has revoked your current Visas on information that came available after your last issuance as of May 12th 2023 you don’t possess a valid travel Visa to the US though you are welcome to apply again. Please forward your Passport through the Ministry of Finance so that we can make necessary modifications to your Visas’ so the first victim is the Speaker and I understand even the UK government is doing the same,” he said.

Basalirwa added that the Western powers are free to cancel all the Visas of those who were behind the enactment of the Ant-Homosexuality Act 2023 because it is their right to choose who enters their county or not but also Ugandans or Africans have the right to decide which practices will be embraced or rebuked.

He said; “For me by the way I have no problem with the way the country manages its affairs. If in their wisdom and democracy, they don’t want us in their country it’s okay and their right. So, I don’t want anyone to blame America or UK for cancelling Visas because of this law, it’s their right. And me I will not complain or begrudge any embassy for cancelling anybody’s Visas.”

However, Basalirwa said that his only problem with the countries that have started cancelling their Visas is that they are single picking.

“This law was signed by the President of the Republic of Uganda, may I invite America, Canada, Britain and the entire European Union to also cancel the Visas of Mr Museveni. And may I also invite them to cancel the Visas of all MPs, except two.”

Meanwhile, Basalirwa thanked the people of Uganda, the Parliament of Uganda, the Speaker of Parliament, the President of the Republic of Uganda and all stakeholders who took part to see that the Anti-Homosexual Bill 2023 becomes a law.

“I want to thank the Speaker for giving me and my colleagues a platform to present this bill before Parliament. I want to make a few highlights of what this Bill is about and I say so because there has been deliberate distortion and misinformation about this bill and now that it’s an act, I as the mover have an obligation to clarify and highlight various aspects in this bill.”

Crucial highlights of the law

The first aspect of the bill defines Homosexuality as same-sex acts. If one performs a sexual act with a person of the same sex, he/she has committed the offence of homosexuality and the punishment is imprisonment for life(natural life).

The second aspect is aggravated homosexuality which is defined as engaging in sexual acts with; a miner, a person of advanced age (75 and above), a disabled person, or a person who is unconscious. When one carries out acts of homosexuality through force or duress, then the law defines that as aggravated homosexuality and the maximum punishment is death.