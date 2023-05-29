Last week, through her lawyers, led by Caleb Alaka, the state minister for Karamoja Affairs Agnes Nandutu filed an application before the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court in Kampala requesting to halt her trial pending determination of the Constitutional Court petition she filed.

Following her release on bail at the beginning of this month, Nandutu filed a petition before the Constitutional court seeking interpretation over the charges against her which she says contravene Article 28(1) and (12) of the Constitution. According to her, section 21a(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act 2009 in which she was charged with dealing with suspect property is unclear, comprehensive and equivocal and could potentially infringe upon her right to a fair hearing.

However, on Monday, Lady Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga of the Anti-Corruption High Court Kampala asserted that there is nothing unclear, ambiguous, or vague in the law as alleged by the Bududa District Woman Member of Parliament and saw no reason for halting the trial since the law is clear and does not need any interpretation.

“I don’t see anything warranting Constitutional Court interpretation,” she ruled and asked the state to continue with the case.

According to the prosecution, between June and July last year, Nandutu at the Office of the Prime Minister’s stores in Namanve Mukono district, privately dealt with government property to which 2,000 per-painted iron sheets of gauge 28 marked Office of Prime Minister.

The prosecution also noted that Minister Nandutu received the iron sheets which were acquired as a result of the loss of public property, which is against Section 10 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act 2009.

Meanwhile, Nandutu is one of the three ministers who were charged for allegedly diverting Iron sheets which were meant for vulnerable people in the Karamoja sub-region. Other Minister include Dr Mary Goretti Kitutu Cabinet Minister for Karamoja Affairs) and Amos Lugoloobi who is the state minister for Finance Planning and Economic Development.