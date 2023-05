President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has signed six (6) bills into law.

The six bills assented by the President are:

1. The Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023

2. Museums & Monuments Bill 2022

3. The Public Health Amendment Bill 2022

4. The Markets Bill 2022

5. Microfinance Deposits taking Institutions amendment Bill

2022

6. The Law Reform (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act, 2023.