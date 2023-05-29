The leaders of; the Global Fund, Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), and the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) have expressed their deep concern about what they called the harmful impact of the Ugandan Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023 on the health of its citizens and its impact on the AIDS response that has been so successful up to now.

In the joint press statement issued on Monday about the just-assented Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023, they have warned that the law is greatly going to negatively affect the HIV response in Uganda.

The document was issued on 29th May 2023 in Geneva/ Washington DC and signed by Peter Sands, Executive Director, The Global Fund, Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director, UNAIDS, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Ambassador John Nkengasong, U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator and Special Representative for Global Health Diplomacy, U.S. Department of State.

The international bodies cautioned that Uganda’s progress on its HIV response is now in grave jeopardy since the Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023 will obstruct health education and the outreach that can help end AIDS as a public health threat.

In their statement, all leaders alluded that the stigma and discrimination associated with the passage of the Act have already led to reduced access to prevention as well as treatment services.

“Trust, confidentiality, and stigma-free engagement are essential for anyone seeking health care. LGBTQI+ people in Uganda increasingly fear for their safety and security, and increasing numbers of people are being discouraged from seeking vital health services for fear of attack, punishment and further marginalization..” reads part of the statement.

The leaders unanimously agreed that Uganda has repeatedly demonstrated leadership and commitment to ending AIDS and has achieved great success by leaving no one behind. They, however, urged “Together as one, we call for the Act to be reconsidered so that Uganda may continue on its path to ensure equitable access to health services and end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.”

It must be recalled that Global Fund, PEPFAR, and UNAIDS have injected a lot of money into Uganda to fight AIDS and diseases like Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Meanwhile, their statement follows the President’s move to assent to the Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023.

On Monday morning, the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among confirmed to the country that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni had assented to the Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023.

Speaker Among went ahead and promised the country that Parliament will stand strong to defend the culture, values and aspirations of Ugandans as per objectives 19 and 24 of the national objectives and directives principles of the state policy.

“The people of Uganda have spoken, and it is your duty now to enforce the law in a fair, steadfast and firm manner,” she said.