The Secretary in the Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande has urged Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) and their deputies to work towards ensuring that government programs succeed.

This, according to Hajji Kakande will help the country to achieve its socio-economic transformation agenda.

The Secretary in the Office of the President made the remarks today during a 2-day capacity building retreat for RDCs/RCCs, their deputies and DISOs from Bunyoro and Rwenzori Sub-regions held at Miika Eco Resort Hotel, Hoima City.

“As the government continues to pursue steps for development, it’s important to address the Monitoring gaps. You are the eyes of the President in the districts you represent. When you fail, you fail him. The most important work should be done by you as RDCs in the field. The PDM and other government programs we are talking about are in the field, if they succeed then you would have helped the President to succeed,” Hajji Kakande said.

He also underscored the role of RDCs in monitoring and evaluation of government programs.

“RDCs must monitor these programs. This job was given to you constitutionally. Monitoring and Evaluation of government programs must work out; that is what will make NRM tick and keep people voting for it into power,” Hajji Kakande noted.

“RDCs must make sure that President Museveni wins if he offers himself in 2026 so that he continues with his development works as he has been doing. These developments are so immense.”

Hajji Kakande also rallied the commissioners to mobilize and sensitize the masses so that they benefit from government programs like the Parish Development Model and Emyooga.

“Ensure that you supervise the implementation of all government programs,” he said.

“DISOs also act as technical arm and technical advisors to the RDCs so it’s imperative of them to keep an eye on how government programs are being run.”

Hajji Kakande also tasked the commissioners and DISOs to work as a team in the fight against corruption.

“Without a fight against corruption, all other development goals could be compromised,”he warned.

“Also ensure that you protect the environment. The President has written letters about the environment. This issue of the environment should not be compromised. Land for swamp or wetlands is not for allocation. We must protect the environment at all costs.”

Makerere University Business School (MUBS) Don, Associate Professor Sudi Nangoli lectured the Commissioners on how best they can monitor and evaluate government programs to ensure proper service delivery.

Associate Prof Nangoli said RDCs should be able to gather right information, submit their reports on time and be transparent in the way they conduct their work.

“The cancer of failure is not technical but human. Once you start seeing that the projects put up are not only for the locals but for all of us, then they will be a success and vice versa,”he advised.

“If you don’t know, make sure that you learn or get someone who can help you or guide you on the project.”

At the same workshop, the Deputy Director General of the Internal Security Organisation (ISO), Lt Col Emmy Katabazi re-echoed Hajji Kakande’s call to fight corruption, saying that if not well fought, the vice will ‘kill’ the nation.

“Corruption is taking us to hell. What will kill this nation is corruption and failure to implement government programs,” Lt. Col Katabazi said.

“90 percent of the District Service Commissions are corrupt in their methods of work.If you fear them, send them to us. Why don’t we fight this vice called corruption?” he wondered.

The Principal Human Resource Officer in the Office of the President, Mr. Atuheire Herbert. B also urged the RDCs and RCCs to always be loyal to the government and implement policies without fear or favour by strictly following the code of conduct and ethics that govern public servants.

“This will enhance transparency and accountability in service delivery and it will also reduce corruption thus improving your performance,” Mr. Atuheire noted.

“All public officers are expected to be conversant with the provisions of the code of conduct and ethics and other regulations governing the public service. It is important that all public officers are aware of their rights, privileges and obligations,” he added.