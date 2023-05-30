The Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu has hailed Lt Gen Asrat Denero Amad, the outgoing chairperson of the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) for the execution of his work as chairperson and the cordial working relationship he had with Uganda during his time in office.

Lt Gen Elwelu made the remarks during a meeting with the CTSAMVM leadership who had paid a courtesy call at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs headquarters, Mbuya.

He congratulated Maj Gen Haillu Gonfa Eddosa on his appointment and assured him of timely support in order to enable him to deliver the tasks at hand.

Lt Gen Elwelu expressed gratitude to the Ethiopian National Defence Forces for their professionalism and commitment towards ensuring peace in South Sudan. He reminded his guests that South Sudan is a brotherly State and the problems that affect them affect the region and urged them that it is important to sort out the issues that affect the peace and stability of the region.

Lt Gen Asrat Denero Amad, the outgoing Chairperson of CTSAMVM appreciated the government for the unwavering support it has rendered to CTSAMVM to enable it to execute its mandate. Lt Gen Asrat said that the incoming chairperson is a capable General who will contribute immensely towards the peace process in the Republic of South Sudan.

The incoming Chairperson, Maj Gen Haillu Gonfa Eddosa expressed confidence that he will be accorded the necessary support to enable the CTSAMVM to deliver its mandate of Monitoring, Verifying and Reporting on the compliance by the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan. “I have interacted with UPDF officers at CTSAMVM Headquarters and I have been impressed by their high degree of professionalism, dedication and commitment to duty. I want to appreciate the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces for committing such valuable officers whose contribution is very important as we get close to the end of the transitional period,” said Maj Gen Haillu.

The meeting was attended by the Chief of Staff-Land Forces, Major General Jack Bakasumba, Chief of Personnel and Administration, Brigadier General James Kinalwa, Chief Comptroller of Finance, Brigadier General Augustine Kamanyire and Colonel Humble Nyesiga.

CTSAMVM (Ceasefire & Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring & Verification Mechanism) is the multinational body that monitors compliance with the South Sudan peace agreement signed in 2018. CTSAMVM has Monitoring and Verification Teams (MVTs) located in 9 of the most conflict-affected areas of the country. The MVTs patrol their areas of responsibility and gather information on potential violations of the agreement which they immediately report to their headquarters in Juba for further action.