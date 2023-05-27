There is no power for change greater than living in an organized community that will help you and your family members to live a healthy and happy life.

Science has proved that living in a disorganized community at times can be risky since residents most of the time take in poor air quality from nearby industrial sources, and sewage lines mix with other water sources which put residents at risk of acquiring diseases.

However, all that can be avoided not by only well-to-do people, even a low-income earner can now own a full house in a well-planned gated community at Mirembe Estate Sentema.

Mirembe Estate Sentema is located in Sentema, Wakiso District 20 km from Kampala. It can be accessed through Sentema Road or one can use Hoima Road and branch off from Nkowe. One can also use the Buloba Road using two routes (that passing through Buloba town or that at Total just after Forest Park).

The Estate seats on 55 acres of land having so far 200 houses (first phase). The houses have been built in different types; 1 bedroom, two bedroom and three bedrooms having different classifications such as 1 bedroom (three houses on the block), two bedroom which is Semi-detached, two bedrooms detached, three bedroom semi-detached and three bedrooms detached.

All the houses have different sizes and compounds are as well different. At the back of each house, there is an extra three meters. At the front, there is one or two parking lots and the rest of it is green.

Since it’s a gated community, the estate is fenced and is 24/7 guarded, garbage collections, kids’ play areas such as basketball courts, and football pitches, And general maintenance are provided by the company.

As a way of Buy Uganda Build Uganda, the interiors of all the houses are locally made from the Ugandan market.

Here is a look at the Mirembe Estate Sentema:

Reach out Mirembe Villas on; Hotline: +256 414 673 537, Email:info@mirembeestate.co.ug, Office: Garden City Shopping & Leisure Centre, Shop LG5, Plot LR 64/86 Yusuf Lule Road or check out the website www.mirembeestate.co.ug for more information.