Senior leaders of the NRM secretariat have yesterday concluded a 5-day tour in Kampala city that was aimed at reviving party structures and seeking information about the progress of the party manifesto.

The team led by the Director for Mobilisation, Hon. Rosemary Seninde, traversed Kawempe, Makindye, Nakawa, Rubaga and Kampala central divisions since Saturday 20th.

Government in the last weeks has been giving public accountability on pledges captured in the NRM manifesto of 2021-2026.

While closing the public engagements today with party leaders in the division at Kitante primary school, Hon.Seninde said that it had been a long over without NRM members interacting to chat about the way forward given the political hiccups that suffered in the last elections.

“As the NRM family, it was important for us to meet and encourage each other as we execute our duties. Despite poor performance in Kampala in the last elections, we are stronger and determined to reign supreme in the next polls,” Seninde said.

The NRM chief mobiliser said: “All that people want is better service delivery. They desire to have good roads, better health care, education and earning an income.”

“These can be achieved if government funds are properly utilized by jointly fighting corruption. Our people on the ground should also be encouraged to undertake programs like parish development model and Emyooga,” Seninde said as she rallied leaders.

The former legislator applauded the PDM leadership in Kampala for detecting some fake SACCOs which were fed into the system. “The people behind the plans of conniving to steal public funds should be apprehended,” Mrs Seninde directed, adding that it is the reason disbursement to intended beneficiaries in the city has been delayed.

“We must be sure of who is benefiting from this flagship program and enterprises they venture into to ease tracking,” she said.

Former Minister Capt. Francis Babu asked NRM supporters to remain firm and committed to the party principles. “We shouldn’t be intimidated by our opponents because we are the government in power. We should always meet to diagnose our internal misunderstandings.”

The phased mobilisation tour is expected to be enrolled in more districts until all constituencies in the country are covered.