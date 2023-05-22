Jinja – The government of Uganda in 2022 amended the Succession and Inheritance act with the aim of ending the acts of Gender based violence that have increased in the community nowadays.

Women initiatives in poverty Eradication (WIPE-UG, ) Women rights Innitiatives (WORI), Uganda Police and Baba media group have started on the campaign to sensitise the community especially the women on their rights towards Succession and Inheritance.

In a live televised half day sestisation workshop, Ms. Deborah Mutesi the Director (WIPE-UG) said the traditional beliefs in parents that the girls are not supposed to be custodians of the family wealthy remains the big cause of violence and conflicts when it comes to understanding the Succession and Inheritance .She says this has given the boys an added advantage when parents are distributing the family share. Citing her own as the living example , Mutesi says the trend has now changed.

“By the way let me you , as we talk now the trend has changed that parents are trusting Inheritance with the girls viza very the boys as it used to be and these are gaining because the girls are true custodians of family wealthy compared to boys who think of of their in-laws,” said Ms. Mutesi.

On the other hand , Ms. Rose Kigere the programs director at Women Rights Innitiatve (WORI-UG) in her submission she explained the equal share all parties of the family are entitled to get incase there is chance to share family property , she said the major challenge is with women who in family fail to follow up and invest in their family bussiness leaving their husbands to work alone then at the end the day they start claiming ownership and equal share on the family wealthy.

She however emphasised on the 20% share that the widow to the deceased Husband takes an aspect that opened many peolles eyes.

In attendance was the Community District Officer (CDO) of Jinja District Nantale Resty who in her submission said Jinja District has faced this as a challenge.

On the same show ,the District police commander said there is an increase in cases of Gender based violence based on Succession Inheritance act which they are dealing with steadily .She has however noticed that the same is not reflected on men who In most cases have feared to report cases to police.

The response from the women showed light of the program as many of them derivered their appreciation to the organisers claiming they have been green about the law .

However most of the men that attended the Trainig expressed disastifaction in the mood that the security organs and Rights defenders advocating for women using this act are not giving them reception to share there ideas and able complints .

Women initiatives in poverty Eradication WIPE- UG is non government organisation started in 2016 now 7 years back to eradicate poverty in women through training and skill development, defending and advocating for women rights which has urshed them to organising women Parliament aplatform on which the women shall been helped in skills development.

This has been backed by other non government organisations and media in particular Baba television on a weekend political talkshow commonly known as kanso yaife hosted by Samuel mwesigwa.

According to Ms. Mutesi , the next engagement discussion will be organised in July this year emphasising the same topic.