The Chief of Logistics and Engineering in Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Brig Gen Charles Bakahumura has issued an intention to sue notice to Daily Pepper (Red Pepper) over defamation.

Through his lawyers, Gen Bakahumura revealed that Daily Pepper through their article dated Thursday 18th May, 2023 on page 5 authored by one of their reporters, made false, gross and malicious allegations against him. They claimed that Gen Bakahumura and his wife lend money to people in uniform, an allegation which is false.

“He is behind the family business of money lending. The firm is operated by his wife along Kamwokya street. He normally deals with people in uniform because he finds it very easy to recover his money,” the tabloid wrote.

According to Gen Bakahumura’s lawyers, as a senior military officer who has served the country as a member of the armed forces, it was malicious of the city tabloid to imply he doesn’t follow the military code of conduct, which act is a grave offense and has several repercussions in the military.

Gen Bakahumura has demanded an apology in writing on the front page of the newspaper stating that the article was false within 5 days.

Gen. Bakahumura has been key in the fight against financial exploitation of soldiers commonly known as “Baroda” activities.Some senior officers in the UPDF used to give loans to junior soldiers and charge high interest. Bakahumura says the UPDF leadership started Wazalendo SACCO which he was privileged to lead in its initial stage, to support soldiers’ financial welfare and this eliminated Baroda activities.