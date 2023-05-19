The Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Tom R. Butime has revealed that out of the 16 manifesto commitments that were given to his ministry 12 are soon getting fulfilled.

Addressing journalists at the Office of Prime Minister, Minister Butime said the Ministry’s performance against Specific Manifesto Commitments is progressing despite the problem of funding and limited skilled manpower.

Among the commitments that were given to the Ministry of Tourism include; Providing support to the sector to fast-track its recovery from the impacts of COVID-19 as well as adapting resilience measures for the sector’s growth and sustainability,to implement a national tourism marketing strategy- domestic and international- as well as building a positive and competitive image by rolling out the Pearl of Africa brand in Africa and 12 overseas markets.

It was also tasked to work with the private sector, support tourism enterprises to promote investment in the sector, inclusive community participation and attract five successful international brands in the tourism value chain. Establish 10 valley dams in water-stressed conservation areas; electric fencing 500km of the identified parts of protected area boundary to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts; as well as sustainable management and maintenance of 22 wildlife protected areas, and many others.

According to Butime, in the period of two years, the ministry has provided funds towards wage-related costs of Uganda Wildlife Authority staff. And also undertook national-wide domestic tourism awareness drives to promote the country’s tourism offering and encourage Ugandans to visit tourism sites immediately after Covid-19.

On implementing a national tourism marketing strategy- domestic and international, the minister revealed that the Government has focused on domestic tourism promotion to ensure the sustainability of the tourism business amidst declines in international tourist arrivals.

“Explore Uganda brand rolled out and promoted in 6 regional and 5 international markets. As a result, Uganda gained international visibility e.g. on CNN where Uganda was recognized as one of the top 23 destinations to visit in 2023 Uganda’s Tourism products were promoted in 9 domestic and tourism events and campaigns e.g. the Elgon Campaign, and explore west campaign,” he said.

He added that on the commitment to increasing the stock and quality of tourism infrastructure such as upgrading 1,000km of national tourism roads, developing Hoima International Airport and expansion of Entebbe International Airport as well as domestic airports such as Arua, Gulu and Kasese, civil works are ongoing on 19 tourism roads (about 948kms) including Masindi-Para; Pakwach-Para; Hoima – Biiso Masindi -Wanseko; Buliisa-Para; Namugongo Ring Road; Jinja – Bujagali -Itanda falls; Kyenjojo – Kigarale – Kahunge –Rwamwanja etc.

“Hoima International Airport is about 90 per cent complete and Entebbe International Airport expansion is at advanced stages. Uganda Airlines has been fully operationalized,” he said.

On working with the private sector to support tourism, the Minister revealed that tax waivers have been given to members of the private sector importing selected hotel development inputs through the Uganda Development Bank, and the tourism sector accesses credit for development. “Government offers land in Protected Areas to private sector investors. Maintenance of roads, tracks and other infrastructure in Protected Areas.”

“Uganda’s investment opportunities showcased in international markets including the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) held in Morocco were as a result of working with the private sector, support tourism enterprises to promote investment in the sector,” he said.

However, the minister highlighted that although there is a progress of 75 per cent, the ministry is facing a lot of challenges such as limited marketing and advertisement of the new brand resulting in limited Brand visibility and negative perceptions of the brand within the industry. Natural Calamities and health issues such as Ebola, storms, Earth Quakes, and floods.

“Poor infrastructure, especially road network and water transport which makes accessibility poor. Kabaale Airport is over 90 per cent completed; Civil works are ongoing on 19 tourism roads and other 14 are undergoing procurement,” he said.

The minister also revealed that the quality of personnel available to work in the tourism sector is generally low resulting in poor service delivery.

“Upgrade of training institutions (UHTTI and UWRTI) is ongoing to offer internationally competitive training. Persistent wildlife conservation challenges such as poaching, Human-wildlife conflict, Invasive species, climate change and scarcity of water especially in savannah areas. Poor or lack of Internet access especially in Protected Areas and inadequate quality regulation in the sector are also challenges that we must deal with.”