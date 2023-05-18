The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has accused some Members of Parliament of sabotaging the budget process.

The speaker’s remarks were after the chairperson of the parliamentary budget committee also Kachumbala MP Patrick Isiagi communicated to the house that the committee wasn’t ready to present the budget report because it is still scrutinizing the presented new corrigenda to the budget by the Ministry of Finance.

Speaker Among also noted that there are MPs who are lobbying for some entities to receive budget increments.

It’s from this that the speaker Among decided to attend the budget committee sessions that sat on Wednesday afternoon to monitor the scrutiny of the budget process.

The speaker also advised MPs to go slow on Iron sheets issues because they are being handled by the courts of law.

This resulted from the concern raised by

Kira municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda on the transaction of business by Ministers involved in the iron sheet saga yet they were granted court bail on medical grounds.

Ssemujju said that their acts of continuing to execute government work yet on sick bail may be interpreted as a lie to judicially which may result in the denial of the same court bail to other genuine government officials.

Ssemujju’s remarks followed the presence of Minister of State for Planning Amos Lugoloobi in parliament on Wednesday as he deliberated on budget matters yet he is accused of stealing iron sheets meant for Ugandans in Karamoja and was granted court bail on medical grounds.

However, speaker Anita Among asked honourable Ssemujju to accept that Minister Lugoloobi is executing government duties on grounds of presumption of innocence.