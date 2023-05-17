In Uganda, Mirembe Villas-Kigo is one of the few housing projects that have single-handedly come up with a unique style of estate set-up where their clients enjoy the modernity of super-standard housing under both residential and commercial real estate.

The project’s scenery characterized with a good view of the magnificent Lake Victoria and a Golf Course makes it very relaxing. The highway right at the front offers convenient transportation for residents. The unique house designs and excellent property management makes MIREMBE VILLAS-KIGO a place worth living.

Here are some of the interesting facts you should know about the project:

According to Falisi Nabongho, the Head of Marketing and Sales Mirembe Villas-Kigo, the housing project that was began in 2015 in Kigo next to Lake Victoria Serena Hotel, can easily be accessed through the Southern By-pass from Kajjansi to Munyonyo, using main Entebbe Road.

Mirembe Villas, as a housing project is a joint venture between the Guoji group company together with the Buganda Kingdom. The Kingdom came up with a suitable name ‘Mirembe’ , a kiganda word meaning peace.

It is a gated community based on an organized community gated concept.

“What we are doing is setting up a community with facilities such as shopping malls, kids’ play areas, basketball courts, Tennis courts, and football pitches. Aside from that, we will also be providing services like property management (maintenance of houses and access roads, gardening, garbage collection and etc.),” said Mr Nabongho.

One of the reasons that Mirembe Villas still stands higher, is that Guoji group of company, the developer has been in the business of housing for over 20 years doing mighty projects in different African countries such as Mozambique which has over 1000 houses, Malawi, Zambia (specifically in the capital city Lusaka), Sierra Leone, Guinea and the Democratic Republic of Congo. However, Mirembe Villas-Kigo is their first housing project in Uganda.

“At Mirembe Villas we offer varieties of houses ranging from three-bedroom apartments to 6-bed room villas. We have been offering our clients different varieties such as detached houses (Villas) and condominium units.”

Apparently, the project has over 150 houses, among them including; Villas (storied houses ranging from four to six bedrooms), bungalows (mainly three and four bedrooms, apartments (basically three main bedrooms and one servant quarter).

Mirembe Villas-Kigo as a project is currently seated on 44 hectares, where over 49 bungalows built are sold out, 48 units of apartments also sold out as well as 39 out of 41 villas.

As the project nears its completion, Mirembe Villas-Kigo has introduced a customization phase of about 40 units with few slots remaining.

“Customization phase actually is the last phase of the project. Here the customer can be able to customize the house right from the foundation, we work with you right from the planning, the modification of the layouts that we have so that in case there is anything that you need to modify in the layout you can modify it. And we start building as per your tastes and preferences right from the foundation to the time we hand it over to you.”

According to Mr Nabongho, in this phase, the client can also modify his/her interior design/ installations, such as tiles, bathtub lights, doors etc.