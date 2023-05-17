Police in Kabale district are holding five suspected serial murderers who allegedly killed an electrician identified as Conrad Ninsiima, whose body was found last Saturday morning dumped in Nyamabare cell, Rushaki ward, Kabale Municipality.

The suspects have been identified as the owner of Bombocha bar and lodges, Pasiono Besigye, and his other two staff members including Ben Kakuru, and Sam Niwahereza, the manager of standard hotel, Medard Atwebembeire, and Amos Turinawe, a resident of Nyamweru Sub County.

The body of Ninsiima aged 32, a resident of Nyarukonkoromi cell, Rushaki ward, Southern division was reportedly slaughtered at Bombocha bar and lodges in Kigongi ward, Central division, in Kabale Municipality.

However, the relative of the deceased Ronald Ayebare told our reporter that on Saturday night at around 8:00pm, Amos Turinawe visited the vigil and told them how his fellows told him to visit the vigil to spy and give them feedback. He also narrated how they met Conrad in Kigongi near Uganda Revenue Office along Kabale-Mbarara high way on his way home and convinced him to go to Bombocha bar so that they could buy him a drink. They later slaughtered him in room No.4 using a knife and his blood was tapped using a red basin.

The Nyarukonkoromi LC1 Chairperson village Patrick Mugabe said that Turinawe led them to Bombocha, where they murdered the deceased in the night of Friday which forced them to rush him to police for further interrogation.

Turinawe told them that they have been killing people before taking their blood for sacrifice and the deceased was the 6th person.

The Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson Elly Maate confirmed that the deceased was cut on the neck and his blood taken .