Atleast four local government officials have been arrested in Kigezi over corruption and misuse of office.

The four suspects are being detained at Kabale Central Police station. They were arrested on Tuesday afternoon by police in conjunction with State House Anti Corruption Unit.

The four include Denis Twesigomwe, the district engineer for Rubanda district,David Otika, the district water officer Rubanda, Spencer Ngabirano, the town engineer Ryakarimira town council in Kabale district and Mutumba Eric Sevaseya, the senior district engineer for Kanungu District.

According to the Kigezi subregion Police spokesperson Elly Maate,the four are facing charges of abuse of office, causing financial loss and embezzlement of government funds among others charges.

Maate added that the suspects were discovered recently during the visit to Kigezi region by the minister of state for economic monitoring Honourable Beatrice Akello.

“The suspects plus others still at large, may be transferred to Kampala for further management at an appropriate time or may not, depending on circumstances surrounding their arrest.”Elly Maate said.