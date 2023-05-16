The Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has challenged the people of Busoga to invest and develop their sub-region.

According to Hon. Babalanda, many Basoga have chosen to invest in other parts of the country and in the diaspora yet they keep on blaming the high poverty levels, the low literacy levels and the high numbers of school dropouts in the region on the government.

To say this, the Minister was officiating at the fundraising function for the completion of Kirunda Kivejinja Memorial workshop at Busesa Technical Institute in Bugweri District on Tuesday, 16th May, 2023.

“Busoga is blessed with fertile soils, it is surrounded with water, there is good security, there are high value minerals and attractive tourist sites that are a basis to attract investors and donors in the region,” Hon Babalanda said.

“It’s all our collective responsibility as the people hailing from Busoga to ensure that we develop our region through supporting the health sector for our people to live healthy lives and the education sector to fight ignorance and promote employment. This should not be left to the central government alone.”

The Minister also commended President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for his continued guidance and support that is aimed at ensuring that Busoga develops in all spheres.

She explained that the President has had several initiatives that are directed to transforming Busoga and in all these, the NRM Government has endeavored to reach out to everyone regardless of their political affiliation or other differences; as long as they embraced the ruling party ideology of transformation.

“The NRM government led by His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has had a program of constructing Technical Institutes at Constituency level to enable many of our young people to acquire vocational skills,” Hon. Babalanda stressed.

“In 2010; Rt. Hon. Kirunda Kivejinja (RIP) started this project through lobbying. Eventually construction works for Busesa Technical Institute were initiated. The Ministry of Education and Sports allocated funds to cater for the construction of a classroom block, an administration block and a workshop. However, I have been briefed that the money that was allocated wasn’t enough and the workshop was not completed,” she added.

The Minister further noted that the project has since stagnated due to the inadequate resources following the passing on of former Second Deputy Prime Minister, Alhajji Kirunda Kivejinja who died in December 2020.

“However, I commend the Ministry of Education & Sports for the work done in the Region. Such Technical Institutes provide knowledge and skills to the less privileged children and they address the challenge of unemployment which is one of the drivers to youth engagement in criminality and unguided political activities,”asserted Hon. Babalanda who contributed Shs10m towards the great cause.

“I wish to commend Mr. Daniel Kakaire who in 2018 linked an Austrian Non-Governmental Organization to the Rt. Hon. Kirunda Kivejinja (RIP) and they were able to launch a modern carpentry workshop and to tender-in a request to support Busesa Technical Institute.I challenge the many Basoga who are in the diaspora to pick lesson from Mr. Kakaire to make friends that can promote developments back at home.”

She also lauded the administrators of Busesa Technical Institute for thinking about this project and for working hard to transform the area.

“I thank the leaders of the district for supporting the school to increase enrolment and for reminding us about our duty to promote our vocational schools.”

The Bugweri District Woman Member of Parliament, Hon. Rachel Magoola extended sincere gratitude towards the Presidency Minister for always taking an upper hand when it comes to issues concerning the development of Busoga.

The legislator also rallied the people of Bugweri not to let the late Kivejinja’s legacy go to waste by sustaining the development programs he left behind.

“Alhajji Kirunda Kivejinja was able to put up real sustainable development projects like health centres, schools among others and they are still helping us. All he wanted to do was to invest in the new generation,” Hon. Magoola said.

Mr. Daniel Kakaire, one of the faces behind the completion of Kirunda Kivejinja Memorial Workshop said with team work they will be able to raise the necessary funds needed to complete the project.

He said the state of the art workshop will cost Shs6.7 billion upon completion.

“I would like to thank our Austrian friends for their continued support. Let this one not be the last project but be the beginning of other projects which you can work on in our area. I also thank the Bugweri District Local Government administration for the support rendered to us,”Mr. Kakaire said.

The fundraising event was also attended by among others; Officials from the Office of the President, Bugweri District leaders and religious leaders.