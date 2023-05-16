The Committee on HIV/AIDS and Related Matters has prayed for government intervention to curb the spread of the virus in the border districts of Tororo and Busia.

During the committee’s oversight visit to assess the impact of HIV/AIDS amongst the populations with emphasis to commercial sex workers, drug addicts and people involved in acts of homosexuality, the committee also visited Tororo Municipal Council, Bison Health Centre III, Malaba Health Centre and Busia Municipal Council.

The committee led by its chairperson, Hon. Sarah Kayagi, held meetings between 10 and 12 May 2023 with key district leaders who decried the continued increase in HIV/AIDS infections.

Available information at the Ministry of Health indicates that the prevalence of HIV/AIDS in Tororo district was at six per cent in 2020 and that there were 893 new infections.

Persons living with HIV/AIDS in Tororo informed the committee that there is a need to extend support to their people instead of limiting resources to people in Kampala, the capital city.

The Tororo Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Albert Amula, urged the committee to ensure that the AIDS Trust Fund is operationalised and also that the committee uses its mandate to appropriate more money to help in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

“Since some of the donors who have been funding the sector are set to pull out because of the anti-homosexuality bill, the time is now for you to operationalise the fund,” he said.

Kayagi informed stakeholders that the anti-homosexuality bill that was passed by Parliament was not only intended to criminalise the acts of homosexuality but also incorporated rehabilitation and treatment of victims.