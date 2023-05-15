The Judiciary has refuted claims by one of its drivers identified as Stanley Kisambira that the institution is paying them inadequate salary.

Audio clips have been circulating on social media where Mr. Kisambira decried little pay and asserted that in his view the salary he receives is not adequate.

However, in the statement issued on Monday, the Judiciary clarified that it is true that Mr Kisambira is a driver who has been working in the institution since 2008. However, he has never been attached to the Chambers of The Hon. The Chief Justice, as alleged in some of the audio clips.

According to the Judiciary Public Relations Officer, Jamson Karemani, whereas the approved salary for drivers may be inadequate, the Judiciary leadership resolved that the allowances for all non-judicial staff (drivers inclusive) in the institution be enhanced in line with CSI No.6 of 2018 on-duty facilitation allowance. And this was an intervention to facilitate the lower cadre of staff specifically non-judicial staff whose salaries have not been enhanced.

“As a result of the above intervention, each driver is paid a reasonable consolidated monthly allowance paid out on a quarterly basis. Added together with the salary, the total monthly payment for a driver is over one million shillings. These payments exclude duty facilitating allowances and operational funds which Mr. Kisambira refers to as OP in one of his audio recordings,” he said.

Mr. Karemani added that also every staff of the Judiciary benefit from health insurance services.

“While it is true that salaries of non-judicial staff in the Judiciary Service are low like for workers in other institutions, the Judiciary Management has made interventions as stated above to bridge that gap.”

However, Mr. Karemani assured all their staff that everything is being done within the laid down legal precincts to further address their welfare concerns.

“In the meantime, the Management of Judiciary has reached out to Mr Kisambira in an effort to guide him on how best his concerns ought to have been addressed.”