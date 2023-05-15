May 12, 2023 (last Friday) marked two remarkable years since President Yoweri Museveni was sworn for a new term of office after clinching victory four months earlier on January 14. Every five years, Ugandans have the liberty to review the President’s leadership and decide whether they are renewing the “contract” or not. Consistently, since 1996, they have ticked him off.

Uganda placed all their trust in Museveni as a person, which is why he took a double oath (Oath of Allegiance to the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda and Oath of Service).And, so far, he has stuck by the Oaths-Uganda is still under Constitutional order and the President is fully engaged in fulfilling the Manifesto pledges he made, aimed at transforming the lives of the people, additional to keeping them safe and secure, happy in their motherland.

Since Uganda operates (in) a democratic dispensation, Ugandans also elected other leaders at various levels from the village, parish, Sub County, urban authorities (towns and cities), all the way to Parliament. This depth and breadth of leadership structures is phenomenal in the whole world, which is why in some circles, you hear complaints about Uganda being “overgoverned”. However, the purpose of broad-based leadership is to ensure that the citizen’s voice is fully represented and their interests are secured.

A President-or Chief Executive-cannot be in many places at the same time. In any case, he or she cannot run a Government singlehandedly. That’s why the Constitution enjoins the head-of-state to choose and appoint other persons to assist him in managing the country and serving to fulfill his pledges to the populace; these include ministers, Permanent Secretaries (PSs), Chief Administrative Officers (CAOs) and others in the local governments. These are qualified and otherwise deserving appointees. However, the pace of implementation of the manifesto does not reflect their qualifications and loyalty to the Mission.

Apart from lacking patriotism to an extent of throwing their professionalism to the wind, these technocrats celebrate mediocrity, counting how many mansions and guzzlers they own, playing politics while claiming to be neutral or independent of Government. Such hypocrites and parasites feeding on the system while giving nothing or very little in return. They engage in politicking to cover their incompetence and betrayal of the terms of their service. Suggest to them about increasing their allowances and perks, there they are so responsive! Everything is about themselves; they think they are more educated and deserving than everyone else, and therefore make a claim to the national cake over and above their service. How much do they contribute to the production capacity of the country? Such actors have hampered Uganda’s transformation severely. They are the new front from which Ugandans need to be liberated. If we relied on them for the sustenance of the nation, it would not function.

While yet grappling with insiders totally obstructive to the transformation agenda, across the floor, we have opposition members who are failing even in the role of doing checks and balances on Government. How much better would they fare while in charge of Government?

A lot remains to be desired. Many of them are simply in for the privileges but wherever they see a task on behalf of the people, they are quick to point a finger to President Museveni, forgetting that the other four are pointing back to them. I have said this and written about it before, members of the opposition serving in Government but who do not accept the Presidency of Gen (Rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni should resign their positions to regain the respect of Ugandans. Engaging in sabotage and elitist boycotts such as refusing to attend the Presidential address in Parliament as happened when the Leader of Opposition (LOP) led a section of MPs to boycott the address is only showbiz. For such defiance to work, one would best resign his or her position and then leave Uganda.

For as long as one is elected under any political banner or appointed, that person must join hands with the President to serve the people. All leaders are remunerated from the Consolidated Fund. At this time, politicking should be the last thing on our minds. If, indeed, those charged with scrutinising Government operations are doing wonders, how come corruption is still a problem, and how come it’s Government bodies uncovering most, if not all cases?

Lucky for Uganda, President Museveni is still valid and viable as a leader, and continues to challenge us all.

Presently, he is on a countrywide tour to assess the performance of Government’s Wealth Creation initiatives such Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga. What he has uncovered shows that leaders charged with monitoring, supervising and implementing such programmes have failed to do their job. It’s a shame that even some leaders elected on the NRM ticket are not impressing. They only have time to pick fights with Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and technocrats doing their best to see that the programmes succeed. How can an elected leader look on as citizens wallow in poverty and need? How can they call themselves leaders when people are evicted unlawfully and brutally from their land?

Fortunately, Ugandans know who is for and with them. That’s why they have always supported President Museveni even when sometimes hardships are many. They know his mind and purpose in leadership. The same Ugandans will not be very kind with any other generation of leaders. Good enough, there is still time for everyone to make amends.

I take the opportunity to congratulate H.E the President upon making two years in the 2021-2026 term, and wish you great health and wisdom as you continue securing the future of Ugandans!

The author is the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary

