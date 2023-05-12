An Indian National has been shot dead by an armed assailant along Parliamentary Avenue in Kampala.

The incident took place on Friday at Raja Chambers where the victim has been running a money lending business.

Police have since cordoned off the crime scene.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango identified the shooter as Police Constable (PC) Ivan Wabwire. The victim of the 1pm shooting was identified as Uttam Bandari, a manager at TFS Finanicial Services.

Eyewitnesses say Wabwire initially had a misunderstanding before he pulled the trigger.

“He had taken a loan and had issued with servicing it. Today he came and a misunderstanding developed between him and the deceased. The police officer shot dead the moneylender,” said an eyewitness.