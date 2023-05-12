President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has cautioned Ugandans against politics of malice and hatred, saying it brings about divisionism.

“I want to advise you political managers, be careful with your tongue if you want to unite the people. I don’t want that type of politics,” H.E Museveni said.

He was speaking to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaders from Bukedea district who called on him at State House-Entebbe yesterday to resolve the standoff on who should hold the party flag for the upcoming elections for Bukedea LC5 seat.

They are eight (8) aspirants in the race who include; Loyce Akiror who is the daughter to the former LCV Chair of Bukedea Moses Olemukan, the current Vice Chairperson of Bukedea Akol Mary, former Kachumbala Sub-county councilor George William Atum, Pharmacist Sam Opeto, former Bukedea District youth chairperson Ongura Simon, musician and former Bukedea sub-county chairperson Emong Johnson Otinga, NRM Bukedea chairperson Ongole James Michael and a one Alutya Moses.

President Museveni who is also the National Chairman of the ruling NRM Party, told the meeting that for all the time he has been around since the 1960’s and in leadership, he has been able to succeed because he has no malice against anybody.

“Therefore, get rid of malice. If I was to have bad plans, Idi Amin’s family would be in exile now but they’re here and are all members of my party,” the President said.

The NRM National Chairman was also happy to learn that for the good of the party, six out of the eight aspirants were willing to have one candidate, preferably allowing the current Vice Chairperson of Bukedea Akol Mary who is also the acting LC5 Chairman to continue leading the district.

The other basis was that competition for the NRM flag is not healthy in terms of proper use of resources for the remaining short period of time to the elections.

However, Ms. Akiror, a student at Kampala International University and also a daughter to the deceased former LCV Chair of Bukedea was determined to take on anybody in the race for the party flag, to continue from where her father Olemukan stopped.

Speaking as a parent and grandfather, H.E Museveni advised Ms. Akiror not to abort her education for politics saying it is not the end of the world for her. The President promised to support her finish school so as to prepare better for the future but also support the 16 siblings that her father left under her care.

“As a parent and a grandfather, I wouldn’t want to push you into politics before you finish your education. It can be disruptive. If there are people pushing you, it is not fair,” H.E Museveni noted, giving an example of Proscovia Oromait Alengot who at the age of 19 was made to represent the people of Usuk in Parliament but the position disorganized her education.

Ms. Akiror thanked the President for the wise counsel and promised to follow his advice. She also thanked the Speaker of Parliament Annet Anita Among for supporting her and the family.

“Let people not divide us. I want you to forgive me in any way that I have wronged you. You’re my mother and you’ll always remain my mother,” Ms. Akiror said.

Mr. Tukei William Wilberforce, who is the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for Bukedea and the bearer of the NRM flag in an election that the deceased Bukedea District chairperson Olemukan won, told the President that he is willing to handover the flag to the agreed upon candidate who is the current Vice Chairperson of Bukedea Ms. Akol Mary.

In the January 2021 general elections, Mr. Wilberforce Tukei who was the NRM candidate for Bukedea, lost to now the late Mr. Moses Olemukan, an Independent who polled 30,372 against Tukei’s 25,517 votes. Mr. Tukei once served as the LC5 chairperson for Bukedea from 2006 to 2011.

“Your Excellency, I’m your committed cadre and if there’s anybody I have wronged directly or indirectly, I want to apologize,” RDC Tukei said.

According to the NRM Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi, a district NRM conference will be held next week where Mr. Tukei will hand over the flag to Ms. Akol.

“For now, Tukei will have to write to the NRM Electoral Commission handing back the party flag, then the EC will write to the NRM Secretary General, and we present in the conference and that’s all,” Dr Tanga Odoi said.

The meeting was also attended by among others the Speaker of Parliament who is also the Bukedea Woman Member of Parliament Annet Anita Among, officials from the NRM secretariat (Rosemary Sseninde, Barbra Nekesa, Rose Namayanja Nsereko, Emmanuel Lumala Dombo), and a section of Members of Parliament hailing from the region who included John Bosco Ikojo and Opolot Patrick Isiagi.

Others were; Bukedea Police Commander Charles Patrick Okoto, NRM sub county chairpersons, LC3 Chairpersons, district councilors, and religious leaders.

According to a recently released road map by the Independent Electoral Commission (EC), the people of Bukedea District will go to the polls on June 14 to elect a new district chairperson.

The seat fell vacant following the death of the former Chairperson Moses Olemukan in December 2022, only a year and a half into his tenure.