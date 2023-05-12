The Entebbe Police Division have a one Abaine Moses in custody, for impersonating the Headteacher of St. Mary’s College Kisubi, Brother Mpanga Simon, and deceiving parents by promising them admission for their children in exchange for money.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, Abaine was arrested for personation and extortion. It’s alleged that since January 2023 Police have been investigating reports of individuals impersonating the Headteacher of St. Mary’s College Kisubi.

“Following a thorough investigation, we successfully tracked and apprehended a suspect named Abaine Moses. It has come to light that he was involved in this fraudulent scheme, extorting a total of Shs20 million from various parents. Police at Entebbe have diligently worked on this case, gathering evidence and building a strong legal file. We are pleased to announce that the case file has been sanctioned and the suspect, Abaine Moses, will be arraigned before the Entebbe Chief Magistrate Court today to face charges related to personation and extortion. We would like to commend the swift action taken by our dedicated officers in apprehending the suspect and bringing him to justice,” he said.

Owoyesigyire further cautioned the public to remain vigilant and cautious of individuals claiming false identities and making fraudulent promises.

“We urge parents and guardians to verify any communication or requests for money from educational institutions through official channels. Genuine institutions will have established procedures and protocols for admissions and will not engage in soliciting money outside of those channels.”

He also added that the Entebbe Police Division encourages anyone with information related to this case or any other suspicious activities to come forward and assist the Police in an effort of maintaining law and order.

“We remain committed to serving and protecting the community, and with your support, we can work together to combat crime effectively.”