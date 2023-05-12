Police in Kampala have embarked on hunting their own officer identified as No.67029 PC Wabwire Ivan who shot dead an Indian businessman Uttam Bhandari.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, Mr Bhandari was shot dead by Wabwire using an AK47 gun on 12th May 2023 at Raja Chambers along Parliamentary Avenue.

“It’s alleged that in 12 May 2023 at around 1230 hours at Raja Chambers along Parliamentary Avenue, one UTTAM BHANDARI an Indian by Nationality and the Director of TFS Financial Services was shot dead by allegedly a police officer identified as No.67029 PC Wabwire Ivan. A team of Police officers led by KMP Commander SCP Steven Tanui responded to the scene. The scene was cordoned off and documented. Relevant statements were recorded from key witnesses and some of the workers of TFS financial services,” he said.

Onyango noted that Wabwire had acquired a loan with TFS financial services in 2020 and he had come to the victim (Mr Bhandari) to get a quotation to take to an unidentified bank so that the bank buys the loan as alleged.

“After the shooting, he jumped on a boda and rushed to CPS KLA where he abandoned the killer gun. Efforts are being made to have the suspect arrested for further inquiries. We condemn the act of using guns to solve problems instead security personnel should use peaceful means to manage conflict.”

Meanwhile, Mr Bhandari’s body has been conveyed to Mulago city mortuary.

His murder by gun violence is now the third in a space of less than two weeks following the shooting of vlogger Ibrahim Tusubira aka Isma Olaxess and the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Col (Rtd) Charles Okello Macodwogo Engola.