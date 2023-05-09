President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has sent a condolence message to the family of the late blogger Ibrahim Tusubira alias Isma Olaxess/ Jajja Ichuli who was gunned down by yet to be identified assailants over the weekend.

Olaxess, who was laid to rest last Sunday at his ancestral home in Nkokonjeru-Mukono district, was shot dead on Saturday night while heading to his home in Kyanja Central Zone, a Kampala suburb. He was traveling in his Toyota Hiace car famously known as ‘Drone’.

President Museveni’s condolence message was delivered on Tuesday by the State House Comptroller, Mrs. Jane Barekye. It was handed to Olaxess’ father Hajji Muhammad Kasajja and mother Hajjat Kasajja at their home in Zana along Entebbe Road.

Mrs. Barekye told the bereaved family that President Museveni was hurt and condemned the murder of Isma Olaxess. He assured the deceased’s family that perpetrators will be traced and punished.

“The President has told me to tell you that he stands with you in this trying moment, and he has asked me to deliver this condolence message to you,” Mrs. Barekye said as she handed over an unspecified amount of money to Hajji Kasajja.

Hajji Kasajja thanked President Museveni for the message and for treating the late Isma Olaxess as his son.

“I would like to thank the President for standing with us in this trying moment. I also thank you [Mrs. Barekye] for delivering President Museveni’s message. When you go back, tell him that I warmly received it,” he said.

In his eulogy message issued yesterday, President Museveni condemned and treated with contempt the killing of Isma Olaxess by murderers he described as “some pigs”.

He said it is ‘pigs’ that believe in using guns against unarmed opponents.

“NRM enjoys defeating unarmed opponents with counter- arguments,” he said in a statement.

The President added that, “Killing critics shows that your position is false, and you cannot out- argue an opponent. Why kill him if he is wrong and you are right? Killers are fake thinkers. They stand on false positions.”

He also assured Ugandans that the criminal who killed Isma Olaxess will be traced and punished.