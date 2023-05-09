The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has condemned the act of shooting Ugandans by armed persons describing it as barbaric and inhumane.

Among made these remarks while chairing the plenary session on Tuesday, 9 May 2023 to pay tribute to the former State Minister for Labour, Employment, and Industrial Relations, Hon. Charles Engola who was gunned down on Tuesday, 2 May 2023 by his bodyguard Wilson Sabiiti who in turn shot himself.

Shortly after the incident, a vlogger, Ibrahim Tusubira aka Isma Olaxess aka Jajja Ichuli was shot near his home in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb, a few days after he celebrated the death of Hon. Charles Engola.

Anita Among condemned gunmen and killers for taking the lives of Ugandans.

“We have heard unfortunate incidences in this country where gunmen have murdered people in cold blood with the latest being one of the bloggers, Ibrahim also known as Jaja Iculi who was murdered in cold blood. As the leader of the House, we strongly condemn these kinds of barbaric killings,” she said.

Among described the killings an acts of cowardice.

She called on Ugandans not to take the law into their hands, saying that as human beings, everyone has a time to be born and a time to die.

Among added that although people may differ, there is a need to find better solutions instead of violence.

“We may differ in terms of religion, politics, and whichever, but I don’t think that is the best thing to do. No one has the right to take one’s life under any circumstances. It’s God that creates and God that takes, there is only an ultimate end that is a time to be born and time to die,” he said.

Among asked Ugandans to live in harmony despite having disagreements. She said enemies do not need to die in cold blood.

Among sent her condolence to the family of the deceased blogger, but also condemned it as inhumane, uncultured, and very immoral to celebrate the death of anyone.

“I want to express the displeasure with the unfortunate practice in this country where people celebrate the misfortune of those they do not agree with,” she said.