Bukoto South Member of Parliament, Dr. Twaha Kagabo yesterday met and held discussion with President Yoweri Museveni’s Principal Private Secretary, Dr. Kenneth Omona Olusegun.

In his tweet, Dr. Kagabo who subscribes to the opposition’s National Unity Platform (NUP) party revealed that his discussion with Dr. Omona centred on Patriotism, Pan-Africanism, Socio-economic transformation and democracy.

“I had an engagement with my OB at @MakerereCHS Medical school @KennethOmona on the future of our country. Our discussion centred on Patriotism, Pan-Africanism, Socio-economic transformation & democracy. A Clear Political ideology is vital in any gov’t structure & policy dev’t,” the legislator said.

This is not the first time Kagabo is having interactions with those close to power. Last month, he was seen hobnobbing with members of the MK Movement headed by President Museveni’s son Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

It was later reported that the opposition legislator had ditched NUP to join MK Movement, a pressure group fronting Gen. Muhoozi as Uganda’s next President.

MK Movement vice chairperson for Western Uganda, Balaam Barugahara, has since confirmed that his boss and Kagabo reached a deal that saw the latter join MK Movement.

”Dr Kagabo Twaha Mzee MP for Bukoto South Lwengo district dumps National Unity Platform, Joins the MK Movement, says Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba the next President of Uganda….more details will follow..“ Balaam tweeted.

Earlier on, NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi had denounced Kagabo for going against the party position on national and political matters.