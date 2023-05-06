Famous blogger Isma Olaxess also known as Jajja Ichuli has been shot dead by yet to be identified assailants.

The controversial blogger was gunned down on Saturday night near his home in Kyanja Central Zone, a Kampala suburb.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the tragic incident took place at approximately 9:20pm.

“It is with deep regret that we report the unfortunate demise of Tusubilwa Ibrahim, also known as Isma Olaxess, popularly known as Jaja Ichuli. The incident took place while Mr. Tusubilwa Ibrahim was traveling in his motor vehicle, registered under number UBK 213 D, with his driver, Mr. Waswa Mathias,”Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

“Preliminary reports indicate that an unidentified gunman armed with an SMG opened fire on the vehicle, resulting in the fatal shooting of Tusubilwa Ibrahim, who was seated in the passenger seat at the time of the attack. Our dedicated task teams are currently on the ground, working diligently to gather all available evidence and conduct thorough investigations into this heinous crime,”he added.

As a precautionary measure, Owoyesigyire said the area has been cordoned off to ensure the safety of the public and to facilitate the ongoing investigation process.

“We assure the public that every effort is being made to bring the perpetrators to justice and provide answers to this senseless act of violence.We understand the concerns and anxieties arising from this incident . We urge residents to remain calm and cooperate with the authorities as we work towards resolving this case swiftly.”