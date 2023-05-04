President Yoweri Museveni spent his Thursday afternoon in Mbale with his daughter Natasha Museveni and grandson Mugina.

The trio went to Mbale to retrace the history of FRONASA, which in time grew into the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

“I spent the afternoon in Mbale with my daughter Natasha, and grandson Mugina, retracing the history of FRONASA, which in time grew into the NRM. Natasha is recording this history for the generation of the Bazzukulu,” President Museveni tweeted today before sharing his photos with Natasha and Mugina.

However on a lighter note, Mugina’s height and body physique caught the attention of netizens especially girls who kept on inquiring whether the tall and defined young man was ‘single and searching’.

