The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has said the Deputy Attorney General, Jackson Kafuuzi will never defend any bill in Parliament again, not when she is still the head of the August House.

The Speaker took the decision during a plenary on Tuesday as MPs reconsidered the Anti-Homosexuality Bill that was returned by President Yoweri Museveni last week.

It all started when Rt. Hon. Among and MPs accused Kafuuzi of misinforming the President when he wrote advising him not to sign the Bill.

The Deputy Attorney General tried to apologize but the Speaker was already angry at him and no ‘SORRY” could make her sympathize with him.

“Thank you Rt. Hon Speaker, I do understand the mood in which we passed this law so when someone expresses disappointment that I wrote to the President I think I understand their disappointment. My role is to advise the President,” Kafuuzi said before the Speaker interjected; ” First agree that you wrote to the Speaker and the President.”

May I speak please,” Kafuuzi responded, something which probably annoyed Speaker Among.

“Hon Kafuuzi, there is only one Speaker in this House. I want to make an order that you will not come to this House again to defend any Bill. You will not do it as long as I am still the Speaker,” Among ordered.