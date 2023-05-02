Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has called for more women to join different disciplines of sports. Among noted that professional sports have long been a male-dominated arena, both regionally and globally with this prevailing domination disadvantaging women and girls from the opportunities.

She made the remarks while meeting Kampala Queens football club that won the FUFA Women Super League title with overwhelming triumph.

‘’ In a world where sports remain dominated by men, such an achievement shifts the gender equality needle by changing society’s understanding of women’s participation in sport.’’ She said, noting that its critical to recommit to increasing the number of women across all sports disciplines.

She reassured Ugandans of Parliament’s efforts to take concrete steps to empower girls and women to make football a sport for all.

Kampala Queens FC emerged victor on the final day of the league season with a 1-1 draw against Lady Doves FC .