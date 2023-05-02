The Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Col (rtd) Charles Okello Engola has been shot dead by his bodyguard attached to Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

The Minister, 64 was shot while at his home in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.

The guard identified as Pt. Sabiti Wilson later fired shots in the air before taking his own life in a nearby salon.

The Minister’s Aide-De-Camp Otim Ronald was also severely injured and he was rushed to Mulago Hospital to receive medical attention.

“The guard said he hadn’t been paid Shs4m.He said he had a pregnant woman and his children were not going to school yet the minister’s kids were schooling,” an eyewitness said.