Troops from Uganda Contingent serving under the East Africa Community Regional Force yesterday deployed in the Key area of Mabenga following a reconnaissance which the Contingent conducted on Sunday, April 23, 2023 in the general areas of Kahunga and Mabenga to facilitate the execution of the mission of the East Africa Regional Force in North Kivu-DRC.

This is in compliance with the decision and consideration of 20th extra ordinary summit of the East African Community heads of state held in Bujumbura-Burundi on 4th February 2023 and the East African Chief of Defence Forces meeting of 9th of Feb 2023 respectively.

The summit directed for the serial withdraw and deployment of the East African Community Regional Force and the deployment of the troops in areas vacated by M23.

The M23 have withdrawn from Bunagana, Rutshuru territory (Kiwanja) and Mabenga general areas to enable the monitoring of peace process and report violations.