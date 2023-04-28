The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa has expressed concern over Police brutality against Ugandans especially from the Opposition side.

While giving his opening remarks during the Thursday Parliamentary plenary session, Tayebwa wondered who commands the Police officers to violently arrest people who are peacefully demonstrating.

“I strongly condemn the manner in which police this morning arrested the 11 Women Members of Parliament who were peaceful and unarmed. Some are bleeding and for some, the clothes were torn. It was as if they were arresting terrorists. Their arrest was shamelessly done at the gates of Parliament. So I don’t know if really we are safe if people can be deployed at the gates of parliament just to beat harmless citizens. My question is “Who are they working for?” and Who’s behind these people?” he asked.

The Ruhinda North County, lawmaker wondered and cautioned that the Police might not be in the business of protecting the government or promoting the country’s image but they could be working to tarnish the government’s image.

“I don’t think these are people who are working to protect government or to promote a good image of government. They must be working for an invisible hand that is aimed at bringing down the government because I don’t see any single justification,” he said.

Tayebwa’s reaction follows the drama that took place at the main gate of Parliament on Thursday (27th April 2023) morning when Police violently arrested 11 female opposition legislators who were preparing to lead a peaceful demonstration up to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Prior to their arrest, they were to hold a peaceful walk from Parliament to the Ministry of Internal Affairs to deliver a petition against police and other security agencies which often frustrate activities, including rallies.

The arrested MPs included; Joyce Bagala- MP Mityana, Florence Kabugho- MP Kasese, Betty Ethel Naluyima- MP Wakiso, Joan Acom Alobo- MP Soroti City, Asinansi Nyakato- MP Hoima City, Hellen Nakimuli- MP Kalagala, Joan Namutawe-MP Masaka, Juliet Kakande- MP Masaka City, Hanifa Nabukeera- MP Mukono, Stella Apolot- MP Ngora, Manjeeri Kyebakutika- MP Jinja City.

Meanwhile, Police brutality in Uganda is not something new and many people have attained permanent injuries and their lives will never be the same while others have lost their lives.

According to the dispatch reports on a special survey module included in the Afrobarometer Round 9 (2021/2022) that explored Africans’ experiences and assessments of police professionalism, in Uganda, the report revealed that police officers frequently use excessive force when dealing with protesters and suspected criminals and fail to act in a professional manner or respect citizens’ rights.

The report again showed that opposition party supporters are particularly likely to see police abuses of protesters as a common occurrence. It also revealed that Uganda’s police are widely perceived as corrupt and enjoy relatively weak public trust. Among citizens who encountered the police last year, majority said they had to pay a bribe to obtain assistance or avoid problems.