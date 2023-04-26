KABALE: The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu has today afternoon arrived in the Diocese of Kigezi for his three days official pastoral visit.

On arrival, he was welcomed by the Diocesan Bishop Rt Rev Gaddie Akanjuna, Mama Akanjuna, Retired Bishop Eng. George Bagamuhunda, Retired Bishop William and Mama Rev. Winnie Rukirande, Rukiga District Woman MP, Hon Caroline Kamusiime; the Diocesan Secretary, Clergy and jubilant Laity at Muhanga in Nyabirerema Archdeaconry.

Archbishop Kaziimba will be accorded a welcome service at the Diocesan Cathedral on Rugarama Hill in Kabale Town.

Tomorrow, he will lay a foundation stone at Kakamba Church of Uganda in Buhangizi Parish before heading to the Archdeaconry Headquarters from where he will proceed to Rwamatunguru to lay a foundation stone and lead Service and later open the Diocesan Secretary’s House.

On Friday, the Archbishop will visit Hamurwa Parish in Nyaruhanga Archdeaconry and lay a dedication stone for the Vocational School and a Petrol Station before leading Service.

He will later head to All Saints Church in Kabale Town where he will tour its town center building under construction, lay a dedication stone and lead Service.

Later, he will proceed to Kamuganguzi Archdeaconry where he will lay a foundation stone and lead Service before heading back to Kabale Town where he will lay a foundation stone for Rugarama School of Nursing Building.

On Saturday, the Archbishop will conclude his official Pastoral Visit with a holy Communion service at St Peter’s Cathedral, Rugarama where he will be the main Celebrant.