Patrick Ogwang, one of the contestants in the forth coming Uganda North American Association has in the past one week come under fire from a section of dwellers from the association for meeting first son, also a General in the Ugandan Military, Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The meeting said to have taken place at the end of March drew mixed reaction after the photos of him and Gen. Muhoozi leaked.

The contestation also saw his Vice Presidential nominee, Charles Muvawala attack Ogwang on the premise that he dined with what he called the oppressors of Ugandan.

Muvawala is an opposition National Unity Platform sympathizer who joined the UNAA ticket, together with a host of other people for different position on a premise of developing and furthering unity and inclusion amongst the diverse society of Ugandans in the diaspora.

Earlier this week, Muvawala shared reservation on the alleged meeting between his candidate, Patrick Ogwang and Gen Muhoozi.

He said, “We all know the toxic nature of Politics and Human Rights violations talking place in Uganda under Museveni and his son.”

However several of the constituents in the Association argue that, for long a time, UNAA has been marred by decisive politics that in turn derailed the intent of the organization that brings together, more than 100,000.

According to the UNAA website, the Association is the largest non-political formal organization of Ugandans in the Diaspora.

“Our organization aims to promote the social, cultural and economic development of the Ugandan Community in North America and beyond. The Ugandan Community in North America numbers over 120,000 individuals.”

The institution also brings together Ugandans living in North America and provide a platform on which they can network, share and experience Ugandan culture and the abundant opportunities of our new home.”

“Politics has divided us for long a time. We should learn to accommodate each other. For if we ignore and refuse to talk to those we may disagree with, how then shall our core values of Unity and Prosperity be met?” says one of UNAA members who asked not to be named.

The political terrain in the Uganda North American Association in the recent years, had left members with both physical, immoral and sentimental contestations which never yielded transformation.

Upon declaration that he would contest for the Presidency, all divergent parties took pride in the ascension of Ogwang as a person who is presumed more embodied with the epitome of unity.

“We should start thinking in terms of competency and not fighting for trivial things that never bring up big discussions for a better society in North America,” another member of the Association told this website.

In an interaction with Patrick Ogwang on Wednesday morning, the contender did not deny meeting Gen Muhoozi. He however said, his campaign is focusing on uniting all people against factors that erode the intent of coming together as an association.

“I am also willing to meet any person across the political landscape to further make the diaspora united. I will continue fighting for our core goals that include transformation, unity and development,”he said.

Ogwang will be contesting with Steven Osito and Lambert Etibot to replace Ms. Henrietta Wamala to lead the oldest Ugandan North American organization.