President Yoweri Museveni has this evening received the President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud who called on him at State House, Nakasero.

The Somali leader is in the country for the Troop Contributing Countries Summit which is due to take place tomorrow at State House, Entebbe.

Leaders from the Troop Contributing Countries who include the President of Djibouti H.E. Ismail Omar Guelleh,President Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi, the Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia who is also the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Demeke Mekonnen and the President of Kenya H.E. William Ruto are expected to attend the Summit that will be hosted by President Museveni.