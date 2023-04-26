Kampala City requires a 10 year master Plan with funding estimated at Shs800 billion annually to revamp roads and drainage infrastructure, according to the State Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Hon. Kyofa Kabuye.

The Minister said that supplementary funding of Shs40 billion from Uganda Road Fund would go a long way in meeting the city’s road and drainage maintenance needs.

He made these remarks while presenting a statement on the poor state of roads in the city on Tuesday, 25 April 2023.

He attributed KCCA’s limited road maintenance to underfunding, budget cuts and delay in release of funds.

“In order to improve the overall current road network in the city, KCCA requires at least Shs2.2 trillion to reconstruct the backlog of 353km of paved roads in fair and poor condition,” said Kyofa Kabuye.

He added that the authority requires an estimated Shs610 billion to fully implement the Kampala Drainage Master Plan that covers 78km of primary drainage and 134km of secondary drainage.

The Committee on Physical Infrastructure recommended that the Ministry of Finance should commit more funding towards development of KCCA roads so that interventions are commensurate with network coverage.

“Uganda Road Fund should increase on the percentage to KCCA from Shs467 billion, since local governments and urban authorities are set to benefit from the Shs1 billion allocated to them,” said Committee Chairperson, Hon. David Karubanga.

Hon. Nathan Byanyima (NRM, Bukanga North County) reiterated the need to increase funding to KCCA to keep roads in order, noting that the authority receives only 25 per cent of funds from Uganda Road Fund.

“I appeal to Parliament that since we are still in the budgeting process, let us go back to the drawing board and ensure a big portion is directed to Kampala city so that we maintain roads to a motorable condition,” said Byanyima.

Hon. Muhammad Nsereko (Indep., Kampala Central Division) said more attention should be put on improving road drainage in Kampala to keep the infrastructure in a good state.

“In the budget allocations we are planning, there is zero for drainage. Roads are being washed away by heavy runoff water and as long as you do not allocate money for drainage, even if you make many roads, they will be washed away,” said Nsereko.

Hon. Abubaker Kawalya (NUP, Rubaga Division North) said funds collected through property tax should be channeled towards improving the state of roads in Kampala City.

“The Local Governments (Rating) Act says that the amount of money collected is supposed to work on road construction, drainage systems and city lighting. Kampala contributes over 65 per cent in GDP yet a lot still needs to be done on its road network,” Kawalya said.

The Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Mathias Mpuuga urged Parliament to ensure adequate funding is channeled to KCCA to enable it improve the road infrastructure of the city.

“The budget has nugatory expenditure lines. This House should instruct the Committee on budget to pick that money and give it to Kampala because it is the face of our civilisation,” said Mpuuga.