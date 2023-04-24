The Secretary General of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong has asked leaders to use part of their earnings to assist people in their communities to create wealth and reduce household poverty.

Todwong made the plea today as he made a presentation to a section of leaders both elected and civil servants from Busoga, Bugisu, Bukedi, Sebei and Karamoja sub-regions who are attending a four-day retreat in Kyankwanzi district at the National Leadership Institute (NALI). Among the categories of leaders present include; RDCs, CAO’s and LC5 Chairpersons

“As good leaders and examples to the people you serve, I request you to invest part of your earnings into helping ordinary people to get household incomes,” Todwong said.

While in the West Nile sub-region for a wealth creation tour recently, President Museveni challenged everybody in the country to engage in income-generating activities, saying, the war on poverty remains the main focus of the government. The president was hopeful that with the implementation of the parish development model and emyooga programs, more people will join the money economy.

“I commend the NRM government for bringing peace and stability to the country. What is left is the social-economic transformation of all people. The 39% population still strapped for subsistence production must be assisted and patiently guided by you leaders until they join the money economy,” Todwong urged the leaders, noting, “Rural transformation is a process. It is not an event. So don’t give up on our people.”

Corruption

SG cautioned leaders against corruption and misuse of public resources, saying the vice has been a major cause of poor service delivery in the country.

“We cannot look on as government efforts of assisting citizens are being undermined by some corrupt officials. We shall arrest and prosecute anybody involved in these crimes,” Todwong warned leaders.

He added, “We have sung this song to the maximum about corruption. President is fed up and tired. District leaders are under surveillance. The money is being followed. If ministers can be locked up, then who is CAO or District Chairman not be arrested.”

He called upon all leaders across the political divide to carefully study the NRM manifesto saying, “Our manifesto is a bible or Quran. It details all issues and concerns of our people up to the grass root.”

The NALI director, Brig. Charles Kisembo asked the participants to be patriots who put their country first in service delivery. “Your people and the nation have trust in you so, serve them well with honesty.”