Instructors of Patriotism Training have been asked to emphasize lessons on immorality and discipline at family level, “because strong families form a strong country, and a person’s first responsibility is for the needs of their own family and friends”.

The call was made Tuesday by Mr. Trevor Solomon Baleke, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner (DRDC) of Namayingo District while launching Patriotism Training of the 2023 S.1 and S.5 students across the District.

At a function held at Budidi Senior Secondary School in Namayingo Town Council, the DRDC said that once families are well organized with children and parents who each know their responsibilities, Uganda shall definitely have responsible citizens.

“To love yourself is to care for yourself, personal hygiene and keeping your invironment protected. And to love others, is to avoid doing to them what you would love to be done to you.

If you disrespect your parents, then you will respect authority. If you steal petty things like left overs, fruits from your neighbour’s garden without their permission then there is a likelihood that you will either be a thief or corrupt when you grow,” noted Mr. Baleke.

A total of 2449 learners from 14 secondary schools in Namayingo are undergoing patriotism training for a period of 7 days which started Monday.

The DRDC assured them that this time, the trainees will get their certificates ready on the day of pass out.

His assurance followed complaint from Aggrey Mumbe, the coordinator of Patriotism in the district who said sometimes students get their certificates almost a year later.

“That is now history. Your certificates will be ready as soon as you complete this training. And please keep that document as it is very important to you in future.

The annual training conducted by the National Secretariat for Patriotic Corps (NSPC) will be held at the various schools in the district but will be climaxed with a joint event where all successful trainees will be commissioned at Namayingo Primary School play ground.

Mr. Baleke said during the training, students will be taken through a number of practical topics among them, patriotism for nation building and social transformation, leadership skills and development, discipline, health and hygiene.

Other areas of focus include; environmental conservation, constitutionalism and Rule of law, aspects of the country’s history from pre-colonial, colonial and post-independence periods, national resources and their impact on Uganda’s Geo politics, basic military drills, self-defense among others.

He explained that the secretariat’s mandate is in line with the country’s constitutional command that as every citizen of this country enjoy and exercise their rights and freedoms; they have a duty to be patriotic and loyal to this country.

According to the constitution Chapter 29 of the national objectives and principles of state policy, then article 17, NSPC is mandated to do such a course.

“Patriotism courses are good because they help people acquire good norms and values to enable individuals transform themselves as well as society,” he said.

“Through this training, we want to develop a resourceful, responsible, loyal and resilient citizenry that are ready to defend and transform this country,” he added.

Mr. Gilbert Maloba who represented the District Education Officer warned students against imorality in schools.

“It is the responsibility of each one of us to ensure we kick LGBTQ tendencies from our schools and eventually Uganda,” he said.

Presidential initiative

The programme is a presidential initiative by President Yoweri Museveni which he launched in 2009. The ultimate goal is to produce a new breed of enlightened population committed and devoted to national causes, and have love for the country.