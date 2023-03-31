The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has said Ugandans need to commend President Yoweri Museveni for spearheading the fulfilment of the promise to improve household incomes which is becoming a reality through the Parish Development Model (PDM).

The third national development plan (NDP III) as well as the 2021-2026 National Resistance Movement (NRM) manifesto poised PDM as a last-mile bottom-up approach to socio-economic transformation by moving 39 per cent of households in the vicious cycle of subsistence production into the money economy and improving the quality of livelihoods.

Officiating at the celebrations to mark the 37th NRA/NRM Liberation Day for Lwengo District at Mbirizi Muslim Primary School on Thursday, Hon. Babalanda appealed to leaders at all levels not to look at PDM as President Museveni’s program and in effect leaving the responsibility of sensitizing the people to him. She said they should instead come out collectively to mobilize the people in their areas to participate and to monitor its implementation.

“The President has set the tone at the top to ensure that the program succeeds; it’s up to you as leaders to be creative and work out the effective and efficient ways of implementing the program. And this is the only way we can achieve transformation of our country and to secure the future for the next generation,” she noted.

The Minister also underscored the need for leaders to combine all their energies to support the implementation of the NRM Manifesto – which she described as the party’s guiding document as they embark on their third year of this term 2021-2026.

“However, our biggest challenge as a country is failure of our people and some of our leaders to understand and appreciate the NRM ideology. If all Ugandans were following the guidance of the President and implementing his vision; this country would have achieved middle income status many years ago and household incomes would be quite good. His good leadership and the practical programs are uplifting the common man at the grassroots.”

Hon. Babalanda also tasked the leaders of Lwengo to fight land grabbing in the area, saying it is a security threat which affects development.

She said the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) should be at the forefront in dealing with this vice and they should be guided by the Presidential directives on land conflicts which have the force of law.

“Land evictions can only happen with consent of the District Security Committees and the Minister of Lands. They should be sanctioned by clear court orders.I urge landowners to treat well the bibanja holders, many of whom are women. The law clearly spells out the rights of bibanja holders and it is the duty of the leaders to help out these vulnerable groups so they can use their land to make wealth.”

The Minister further thanked the people of Lwengo for being united despite their political differences.

“I wish to advise that the kind of politics you engage in should not undermine development or affect service delivery. Ugandans expect good services from the government irrespective of their political affiliations. Politicians should therefore desist from dividing the people with inaccurate testimonies about Government. These views poison the minds of the people and they end up opposing all government programs. Instead, teach the people how to work and prosper.”

“Encourage your people to participate in Government Wealth Creation programs like Emyooga, PDM and the Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Program (UWEP). You should as well fight corruption which denies our women access to services in healthcare, in agricultural production and in education for their children,”Hon. Babalanda told leaders.

On the other hand, the Minister reminded the area residents that Lwengo is well positioned to be a food basket if they take advantage of the abundant land and spaces for animal husbandry that they still have in the area.

“Let us work so hard to engage in commercial agriculture and to add value to our produce so they can fetch us higher prices on the market. The leaders should ensure that the investments coming in the district in form of industries and factories target employment for the women, girls and youths. If girls and women get jobs, it will help reduce domestic crime and save them from being vulnerable.”

She also urged all NRM leaders and supporters in Lwengo to engage with the opposition members in order to work together for the betterment of Uganda.

“I congratulate you upon marking this years’ Liberation Day and I thank the people of Lwengo for supporting NRM and President Yoweri Museveni. NRM is in power and we need more time to finish up so much. Do not get tired of the NRM whenever we return for more,”Hon. Babalanda concluded.

At the same function, the Minister also endorsed President Museveni as NRM flag bearer for the 2026 Presidential elections.

The Bukoto West Member of Parliament, Hon. Muhammad Sentayi Muyanja appreciated the NRM government for improving the lives of Ugandans through various development programs.

“We appreciate the achievements NRM government has achieved for the last 37 years.We also thank the President for appointing a result oriented person like you (Hon. Babalanda) in office. Thank you for working towards developing Uganda,” Hon. Muyanja said.

On his part, the Bukoto Midwest legislator, Hon. Isaac Sejjoba called for unity among the NRM leaders if they are to make the party stronger in the district.

“The bad thing is that when the party members fall out, it is the opposition that benefits,” he disclosed.

He also urged Ugandans to appreciate the ruling government for having ushered peace and security in Uganda, factors he said have contributed to the socio-economic transformation of the country.

The Lwengo RDC, Mr. Hud Hussein applauded Lwengo District leaders and well wishers for the financial contributions towards the success of the event.

The district leadership also appreciated and awarded four (4) NRM members who played a vital role in promoting the ruling party in the area.

Ms. Justine Nameere, the Presidential Advisor on Greater Masaka Affairs reiterated the need for NRM leaders to work together as a team to ensure that the district does not fall into the hands of the opposition.

“We should not let the opposition take over Lwengo due to the infights of our leaders,” Ms. Nameere advised.

The event was also attended by District and NRM leaders, religious leaders and security heads among others.