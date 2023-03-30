The Commander Land Force Lieutenant General Kayanja Muhanga yesterday presided over the flagging-off of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces Contingent to serve under the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief of Defence Forces, General Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, the Commander Land Force Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga said that today marks another chapter in the many peacekeeping operations that UPDF has been involved in. “Having pacified the country, UPDF now exports peace in other countries. We were in Liberia at one time, we are in Somalia, been to South Sudan, Central African Republic. We are also in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo fighting the Allied Democratic Forces terrorists which we are doing very well and fulfilling our objectives,” said Lt Gen Muhanga.

Lt Gen Muhanga emphasized that there East African Community Regional Force is on a peacekeeping mission and is there to witness the process of achieving peace in the Eastern DRC. “The EACRF is not going attack the belligerents there but it is going to witness and ensure the implementations of the decisions that were taken between the Heads of States meetings,” the CLF added.

The UPDF Contingent Commander Colonel Michael Walaka Hyeroba said he is leading ambassadors of peace and tranquility to help another African country that is under turmoil and assured the guests that the troops under his command are fully prepared to execute the mission. “We are prepared, we have the train, we have gained the cohesion that is required of us and we are ready for the task that our country and the region has assigned to us,” said Col Hyeroba.