On 27/3/2023, Rubirizi district held an assessment meeting on the execution development agenda of the district.

The meeting was chaired by the RDC Mr. Bron KiKanshemeza in attendance of the district stakeholders CAO, Magistrate Grade One, ONC coordinators, and others.

They were shocked to find out about the intense corruption by the CAO and his subordinates.

It was revealed that the CAO has been intentionally paying Dr. Kitamirike Tonny who absconded from duty for now about two years.

It is alleged that the CAO gets a percentage of the salary paid to the absconded doctor and has always considered the deal as a side income.

The meeting further revealed that Mr.Rutaremwa Charles the Headteacher for Katunguru Seed School after receiving his transfer to another school which he refused to report as being not a Catholic school, connived with Mr. Kabuye Swaleh the Chairperson for the PTA and withdrew Ugx 36m from the school account.

It was also revealed that the school land is encroached on by some investors who are suspected to have paid money to Rutaremwa Charles (Headteacher)and Mr. Kabuye Swaleh.

ONC coordinator Ms. Kansiime Peace said that, the meeting didn’t come up with a substantial resolution regarding all this mismanagement and promised to inform the ONC head office to intervene in the matter to save the school land and sort out the corruption as well.