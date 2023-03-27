Police have warned a section of Ugandans planning to carry out demonstrations and riots over food prices that they will be dealt with decisively.

While addressing journalists on Monday, Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said their investigations have revealed to them that due to ongoing riots in Kenya, some groups in Uganda are also planning to do the same in Uganda.

“Following the wave of riots and some political demonstrations in some of the countries in the neighborhood and other African countries our joint security agency obtained information about plans by individuals and groups here to hold unlawful assemblies within the central business areas of Kampala city and Wakiso over allegations of; surge in prices of commodities, Homosexual bill that is delaying in Parliament etc,” Enanga said.

He added that according to the information Police have, organizers and the instigators have been holding several meetings, however but he warned that Police will not allow them to hold any assembly unless they have been cleared by the Police.

“We have always advised that there certain provisions under the Public Order Management Act (POMA) that actually need to be complied with. And we are aware that these individuals and Political groups have not engaged with the Police as the law requires and for that purpose, we shall be compelled not to allow, any such unlawful assemblies to occur because a majority of the other Ugandans need to be protected and able to go about their daily activities without interruptions, therefore be warned,” Enanga warned.

According to POMA section 5(a),an organizer shall give notice in writing signed by the organizer or his or her agent to the authorized officer of the intention to hold a public meeting, at least three days but not more than fifteen days before the proposed date of the public meeting.

Also under section 6 (b), Police may call off the meeting if the venue is considered unsuitable for purposes of crowd and traffic control or will interfere with other lawful business.

Meanwhile, Police’s caution comes at a time when Kenya is experiencing profound demonstration and riots over the high cost of living and so far Police in Kenya has arrested over 238 rioters.

The demonstration began last week when protesters joined demonstrations in Nairobi and other parts of Kenya in response to a call by veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga. The demonstrations also saw 31 police officers injured.

Currently, Kenyans are battling high prices for food and fuel, a plunging currency, and a record drought that has left millions hungry.