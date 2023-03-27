The Uganda Police Force showcased its ability to combat terrorism and violent activities in a joint demo exercise held by the Directorate of Counter Terrorism and the Field Force Unit at the Kigo Marine Base-Entebbe on May 27th, 2023.

The exercise was held to demonstrate the police force’s professionalism and use of advanced capabilities and tools.

During the exercise, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj. Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi, praised the police officers for their professionalism and dedication to serving the public.

He also warned criminals that the police force is now well-equipped to handle any threats of criminality in the country.

“I want to thank the government of Uganda for enabling us acquire the capabilities and tools that are helping us keep law and order in Uganda,” said the DIGP.

He urged the officers to use their equipment in a reasonable and professional manner while they protect and serve the public.

The exercise involved a significant number of officers who used advanced equipment to demonstrate their skills. The police force also overcame several challenges during the exercise, highlighting their ability to adapt and respond to changing situations.

The government of Uganda has played a critical role in providing the necessary capabilities and tools to the police force to combat crime and terrorism. The police force has utilized these resources to protect and serve the public while maintaining professionalism and dedication to their duties.

Overall, the joint demo exercise demonstrated the police force’s ability to combat terrorism and violent activities effectively. The Uganda Police Force is now better equipped to handle any threats of criminality in the country, and the public can have confidence in their ability to maintain law and order.