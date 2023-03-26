The office of the NRM National Chairman Head Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo was welcomed by crowds of Bazzukulu Ba Museveni in Mbabara City causing traffic for 1 hour within the city Centre.

The SPA and Head ONC was forced to stop her convoy to engage with the Bazzukulu who asked her to inform the NRM National Chairman HE Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to come back in 2026.

She proceeded to Nyamitanga College of Business Studies where she was invited as Chief Guest to launch the NRM chapter under the students’ body.

In her remarks, Namyalo told the people of Mbarara that When she assumed office, was approached by student leaders under UNSA and other youth-led bodies expressing to her about the hardships they were operating under mostly in funding.

“Youth have been used and misled into unnecessary fronts and later abandoned”, she said.

“Stop being used in politics, engage in development activities, I promise to be on your side and monitor those who divert the money which is supposed to uplift your wellbeing into their pockets” Namyalo eluded.

She advised the student leaders to start a Sacco which she supported with Ugx 1m cash and promised to have it funded by the relevant government institutions.

She requested them to participate in the PDM and Emyooga programs to take advantage of the funds to start up projects geared towards creating jobs and wealth for them while taking the opportunity of other youth projects such as YLP, Presidential regional skilling projects, and also to consume the Presidential concept on the economy branded Musevenomics, NRM manifesto, and the PDM concept for guidance on the project selection for investment.

She continued with appointing the outgoing NRM chapter chairperson Ms Neema Daina to coordinate the student institutions in the Ankole sub region and will be receiving a monthly salary from her office as a coordinator.

She called on all the Bazzukulu not to be misled again by people after their intentions even when they were members of the statehouse or any government setting.

She told the congregation that the President tasked her to ensure that public service delivery is effective and efficient to the public through monitoring and mobilization. On this note, she called on all Ugandans to support her with information regarding any form of corruption or misuse of public resources by calling her directly or the office or through the coordinators spread all over the country.

Mr Rwakandare Robert head of the mobilization in State House appreciated the action work style of the ONC and also supported the Sacco with Ugx 500,000.

The Mbarara City NRM chairperson Mr Willy Tumwine appreciated the ONC Boss for bringing mobilization to the ground and on time unlike many who choose to stay in their offices at Kampala and only show up a few days before the polling day.

He requested her to inform the President that, the secretariat abandoned them as leaders in the structures an act that is sinking the party support on the ground.

There was free medical treatment and consultancy to people of the area provided by the Uganda Medical Association which is a strong partner of ONC.

She was accompanied by the ONC Spokesperson Mr Kitatta Ibrahim, Head of Administration Ms Nakimuli Mariam, Dr. Oledo Sam of Uganda Medical Association, and sub-sub-regional coordinators.

The school administrator expressed gratitude to the Head of ONC and noted her coming as a strong mark to the entire school and requested to continue supporting the youth leadership in all institutions.