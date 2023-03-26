Mukono Bishop the Rt Rev Enos Kitto Kagodo together with Maama Catherine Kitto have arrived at St. Paul Namuyenje Parish Church of Uganda in Nassuuti Archdeaconry for Pastoral Visit and Thanks giving Service.

They were Welcomed by the Diocesan Secretary Rev Canon John Ssebudde, Archdeacon Ven Godfrey Ssengendo of Nassuuti, Rtd Bishop Emeritus Jackson Matovu of Central Buganda Diocese and Maama, Rtd Bishop Elia Paul Luzinda Kizito of Mukono Diocese , Clergy, Lay Readers and People of God.

The Function was also graced by the Maama Ruth Nkoyoyo,Deputy RDC of Buvuma District, Patrick Mubiru WACITY, Former MP of Mukono South,Hon Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga, The area Member of Parliament Mukono South Hon Fred Kayondo, Former Vice Chairperson of Mukono District, Hon Mufuwa Stephen, The Diocesan Vice Head of Laity Sarah Kigongo, Diocesan Heads of Department and Headteachers.

Bishop Kagodo has come to thank God for everything has done for them as Family because this is his home Church and started the ministry from here.