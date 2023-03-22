As a way of improving Child-friendly services, Mbale High Court Circuit on Tuesday launched the child care centre at the Court.

The Centre was launched by the Head of the Circuit, Justice Godfrey Namundi who applauded the Judiciary administration for the innovation of setting up child-friendly facilities at courts.

Justice Namundi said that such facilities provide safe spaces where children can fully participate and be heard during court hearings. He added that the spaces offer an opportunity to court staff to nurse their children when they are at Court.

“It is in this spirit that the Judiciary management set up the Child Care Centre and the Child Witness Protection Room at Mbale High Court to minimize the many obstacles in realising the right to access justice for children,”he said.

“Children’s access to justice requires a system that fully respects and protects the rights of the child; and also a system that children can understand, trust and feel empowered to use, including when they are exposed to violence as victims, witnesses and alleged offenders…and I believe the centre offers such services.”

Justice Namundi also expressed his gratitude to the Judiciary Management for ensuring that Mbale High Court is among the first courts to have such a facility in place. He called upon all stakeholders to exercise their roles to ensure the facility is preserved and justice for children is served.

While giving the speech, the Chief Registrar, Her Worship Sarah Langa Siu, noted with concern that over the years, little attention was being given to women and children as a category of people that require special attention in the physical spaces in which justice was administered.

She, however, noted that this was changing with courts being more intentional about facilities that safeguard the dignity of women and children.

“In planning new Court structures, we could not remain with old mindsets and go without catering for child care centres. At all our new court premises, we have standardized childcare facilities that are centrally set up to ensure that the facilities are the same across all our courts. We thank God that Mbale is among the first beneficiaries of this aspect of the “New Judiciary”.”

Explaining the need for the child care centre, HW Siu noted that the Centre is meant to provide a place where working mothers and, or lactating employees can safely breastfeed or express breast milk for their babies, and children can play, as well as rest when the need arises.

She explained that the newly set-up child care centre is to be utilized by children below the age of 18 years, who are accompanied by adults.

“This Centre is for mothers to breastfeed their babies. It’s a place for children to present evidence in Court when required,” she said. Adding that Staff of the Judiciary will not be used as caretakers or minders of the children at the Centre and that items of the Centre should never be carried out of the Centre. “Take good care of items found in the Centre. Where help is needed, contact any court staff available,” she said.

The Chief Registrar also noted that having child care centres at a place of work lowers rates of absenteeism of nursing mothers, increases morale and activity and provides a return on investment.

“With this new initiative, the lives of mothers as well as their children is made more bearable while they are at Court which is part of having a meaningful experience of justice. Evidence is also collected flawlessly due to the environment created in the witness room,” she said.

The Judiciary Under Secretary, Ms Maureen Kasande, said setting up child care centres is part of the Judiciary Strategic Plan. “The plan is to set up 67 childcare centres at the different courts by 2025. I am very glad that we are looking at the first steps being taken and with time, more shall follow,” she noted.

Ms Kasande pointed out that the childcare centre has two components; the baby care room and the child waiting room and if funds allow, there will be gadgets to enable the children to give testimony.