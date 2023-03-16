Members of Parliament on the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) are unhappy with Kampala Capital City Authority’s management of the city floods.

After torrential day long rains on Tuesday, 14 March 2023, floods descended on the city, killing one person and causing monumental destruction to property.

Cars were seen struggling against the tides of the gushing waters, a common occurrence seen whenever it rains.

Committee Chairperson, Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi tasked the authority’s officials, who are appearing to defend the entity against a myriad of anomalies tracked by the Auditor General, to speak to the flooding concerns.

Hon. Bumali Mpindi (NRM, PWDs Central) said there used to be a proper plan on desilting city drainage channels which he said has since been abandoned, hence the flooding.

“We used to have plans for desilting of drainages; there were trucks that would facilitate the activities but I no longer see that; when you look at the Lubigi channel, it is not desilted,” he said.

He added that, ’why can’t you go back into that arrangement and involve councilors more?’

Patrick Kaweesa, the Supervisor Drainage Maintenance at KCCA said there is intention to bring an end to the flooding problem but that resources remain a major constraint frustrating efforts to consistently desilt drainages.

“The issue of flooding in Kampala is a concern for all; KCCA has a drainage master plan which was updated in 2016 but the main challenge has been the resources,” he said.

Kaweesa’s position was supported by the Executive Director, Dorothy Kisaka.

“We are committed to ensure that the issue of flooding is dealt with; we are dealing with desilting and drainages for all our new roads. We have met with the Ministry of Finance so that there is continuous release of money for desilting in every quarter,” she said.

Ssenyonyi urged the authority to curb impunity of erecting buildings in wetlands and water paths that end up compounding the drainage disaster in the city.

He said it is the authority that okays building and construction plans on riparian land that destroys the city’s eco-system.